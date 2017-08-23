Actress Slams Website With Explosive Lawsuit For Posting Raunchy Nude Photos

An actress is fighting back against a website that leaked her nude photos with a bombshell lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In court documents obtained from the Superior Court of California, Jane Doe, who is described as a “well-known entertainer and actress,” is suing Roe Corporation for the creation and maintenance of pornographic websites on the Internet.

“Defendant and each of the Hyperlink Websites are degrading and patently offensive to the reasonable person and appearance in such website,” the court papers filed on August 22 read. “Plaintiff has not at any time granted any of the Defendants’ permission to use her name, likeness, photograph, or image to promote the Website, the Hyperlink Websites, or any other pornographic websites.”

The actress claimed her cell phone and iCloud were hacked to distribute the sexually explicit photographs without her consent.

“The distributed material exposes an intimate body part of Plaintiff, as well as showing other acts of sexual penetration,” the papers continued. “The photographers show a portion of the genitals, as well as portions of the breasts below the top of the areola, that is uncovered and/or visible.”

The actress claimed that Roe Corporation, which appears to be a fake company, did not ask for her permission to post the photos.

“Plaintiff had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the photographs on the telephone and iCloud,” the lawsuit read. “Plaintiff did not consent to Defendant’s distribution of these photo recordings.”

The star claimed to have suffered anguish, fright, horror, nervousness, grief, anxiety, worry, shock, humiliation, embarrassment, shame, mortification, depression and more from the photo leak.

The actress accused the corporation of acting “willfully, maliciously, oppressively, fraudulently, and despicably.”

The Plaintiff is asking for general and special damages, and punitive and exemplary damages from Defendants in an amount to be determined at the time of trial.

She also asks for an order restraining Defendants from directly or indirectly making any use of Plaintiff’s name, photograph, images and likeness in any manner.

The actress is described as being known for her extensive work in television.

Katharine McPhee, who is known for her small-screen roles on Smash and Scorpion, became the victim of a nude photo leak when the website Celebrity Jihad posted raunchy photos of her.

According to reports, she hired a lawyer to take legal action against the website.

The site also posted naked photos of Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell.

