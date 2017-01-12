On The Run? Abby Lee Miller May Be Planning To Travel WITHOUT Permission From Court

Abby Lee Miller is breaking even more rules! The legally troubled Dance Moms star is traveling to Ohio without requesting permission from the Attorney General’s Office, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Miller, who currently resides in Los Angeles, has requested permission to travel ever since she was indicted on fraud charges in 2015.

This week, the 50-year-old promoted an upcoming appearance in Ohio on Sunday, January 15.

“We’re comin’ for you Ohio BuckEyes,” Miller captioned the post on Instagram. “Plan ahead – don’t miss @kendallvertes and I at the Straub Dance Center this Sunday – January 15th!!!”

The clerk for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania exclusively confirmed to Radar that Miller has not requested permission to travel to Ohio.

Miller’s last request to travel was made on November 15, 2016 to Yucatan, Mexico from November 19-25, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from November 26 to December 9, Atlantic City, New Jersey from December 10-12, and New York, New York from December 12-14.

As Radar readers know, Prosecutors initially requested she spend five years in prison and pay $5 million in fines when she was charged with 20 counts of fraud in October 2015.

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on January 20, 2017.

The Attorney General’s Office and Lifetime did not immediately respond for comment.

