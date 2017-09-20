Abby Lee Miller Turns To Tinder Before Prison Stint: ‘I Feel Like A Whore!’

Abby Lee Miller spent one of her last rehearsals before reporting to prison on Tinder! On this week’s Dance Moms, Miller was busted swiping right and left on the dating app during rehearsals.

On the episode, Miller, 51, ran through the solos of her three remaining ALDC dancers after returning from a three-week hiatus.

But instead of watching her student Maesi Caes run her dance, Miller was checking out a shirtless man on Tinder!

Later on in the episode, Miller broke down when Holly Frazier, Jill Vertes and Kira Girard broke the news that their daughters are quitting the ALDC.

PHOTOS: Partying Before Prison! Abby Lee Miller Lets Loose Ahead Of Fraud Sentencing

“You said your googbyes and you left them,” Girard told Miller, as Frazier added, “We didn’t think you were ever coming back.”

Frazier then said of Miller, who has been criticized for her harsh teaching techniques, “In your delivery, some of the things you’ve said over the years hurt the kids in profound ways that none of us could expect.”

Miller responded, “The biggest issue for me is that my coming back would be a bad thing.

She then cried, “I feel like a whore. I regret everything. I regret a ton of things. I regret it. I teach by poor example. Don’t make the same mistakes I did.”

PHOTOS: Prosecutor Rips Into ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller During First Hearing

Soon after filming, Miller quit Dance Moms. Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke took over the show.

In June 2016, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.

She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and is currently serving her sentence at FCI Victorville. Her incarceration will be followed by two years of supervised release.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.