Abby Lee RIPS ‘Dumb’ ‘Dance Moms’ Days Before Fraud Sentencing In Epic Meltdown

Abby Lee Miller is only days away from being sentenced for her fraud crimes – and the pressure seems to be getting to her! The Dance Moms star ripped her show and the network for their fakery.

After this week’s episode, Miller revealed how Lifetime cut student Kendall Jenner‘s performance from the episode.

“And what about this amazing number?” Miller wrote in an Instagram post. “@Kendallvertes is gory good in ‘Dead On Arrival’ but @lifetime didn’t air it! #Dumb. Who would like to see less fighting and more dancing?”

Miller then went on to praise herself for the number.

“The routine begins with her on a slab inside the morgue and then rewinds it’self back to the beginning to depict the accident,” she continued. “Pretty creative on my end? #GiveAbbyCreativeCredit.”

This isn’t the first time Miller has bashed her show. In December, she accused the cast and crew of “destroying” the show when she was forced to kick off cast member Daviana Fletcher.

“I spent the first 3 years of #Dancemoms fighting so that @maddieziegler would get the solos instead of the ones who couldn’t pick up or couldn’t remember,” she wrote. “This young lady was/is definitely the right fit for the current team!”

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on January 20, 2017.

In her sentencing memorandum, she blamed the show for her crimes because she was “ill-equipped to manage her good fortune” and was “thrust into the Hollywood culture and business.”

She asked the court to impose a “non-custodial sentence” to avoid prison time.

“Ms. Miller has suffered the consequence of a very public humiliation,” the papers read. “Ms. Miller is prepared to serve her sentence, put this episode behind her, and move forward with a law-abiding future.”

