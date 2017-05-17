Cashing In Before Prison: Inside Abby Lee Miller’s Outrageous Demands

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is pleading with a federal judge to allow her to make some major cash prior to checking into prison, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As Radar readers know, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on May 9 for committing bankruptcy, fraud but she begged to be allowed to do multiple TV interviews before she gets locked up.

The former reality star requested to serve her time in a Los Angeles federal facility, which will follow with two years of supervised release. She will also have to pay $160,000 in fines.

According to documents obtained by Radar, on May 16, Miller headed back to court, pleading with the judge to approve travel.

“Ms. Miller is in the entertainment business, and a significant amount of her income is derived from personal appearances,” her lawyer told the judge.

“Following the conclusion of Ms. Miller’s sentencing hearing on May 9, 2017, three television shows requested that Ms. Miller appear on the shows for compensation.”

The interviews would include a taping in New York on May 18 and 19 and Miller is asking for permission to leave Los Angeles on the 17 and return on the 20.

The judge has yet to approve her request.

