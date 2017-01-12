Justice Looming! Abby Lee Miller Slapped With SHOCKING Prison Sentencing Bombshell

Abby Lee Miller is only one week away from being sentenced for her fraud case, but the Dance Moms star’s legal troubles are far from over. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal bombshell details on her upcoming sentencing.

According to the clerk for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Miller had a phone conference with Judge Joy Flowers Conti on January 11 regarding her sentencing.

“Sentencing hearing will be two days,” the clerk confirmed.

The first hearing will be on January 20 at 10:00am.

But Miller will have to wait even longer to find out her fate, as the second day of sentencing won’t be until February 24 at 10:00am.

A spokesperson for the judge’s chambers exclusively told Radar how the month-long break is the result of “availability of the court’s calendar.”

As Radar readers know, Miller, 50, pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

Prosecutors initially requested she spend five years in prison and pay $5 million in fines when she was charged in October 2015.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced.

Stay with Radar for the latest updates on her case.

