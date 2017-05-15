Abby Lee Miller SLAMS ‘Dance Moms’ In Outrageous Rant Caught On Camera

What Happens At The Abbey doesn’t always stay at The Abbey – at least not for Dance Moms star turned convicted felon, Abby Lee Miller!

While partying at the season premiere for the reality show based on the West Hollywood’s hot spot, The Abbey Bar & Restaurant, the 53-year-old slammed her former costars and it was all caught on tape.

When asked about her true feelings towards Collins Avenue Productions, the company behind Dance Moms, Miller huffed: “They were telling me what to do, and I have been doing this since I was 14 years old.”

As Radar previously repotred, Miller announced her departure from Dance Moms in March, claiming producers refused to give her creative control.

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful,” she said. “I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

“They never trusted me and if they did that, the show would have been so much better. There are so many avenues we could have gone down.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud charges on May 9. She was ordered to report to prison in 45 days.

