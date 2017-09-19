‘Dance Moms’ Diss: Jailbird Abby Lee Miller Trashes Replacement Cheryl Burke Behind Bars!

Abby Lee Miller is NOT happy about her replacement on Lifetime’s Dance Moms, Cheryl Burke!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the 51-year-old prisoner is firing back from behind bars to anyone who will listen.

“Abby Lee is telling the other ladies in prison that she thinks that Cheryl is an awful choice as a replacement for her,” a prison insider told Radar. “She is deeply offended that the network would choose Cheryl to replace her. She just thinks that she isn’t a good dancer to begin with!”

“Abby thinks that the show will be a huge failure and is saying that she cannot wait for it to fail,” the insider said.

In a May interview on The Steve Harvey Show, Burke, 33, let her fans know that she is not taking the same approach as Miller after taking over the role.

“I am approaching it differently. I don’t scream or yell because I don’t believe in that,” Burke said.

“But don’t get me wrong. From people who have seen me on Dancing with the Stars, I am still strict and stern and I expect the best out of my students,” Burke said before taking a nasty jab at Miller.

“I can just see from the kids, and the mothers, that they were pretty traumatized by their experience!”

Miller later clapped back, calling the comments “ridiculous.”

She won’t be able to confront Burke in person for many months. The infamous dance instructor is in the beginning stages of serving a 366-day sentence on bankruptcy fraud charges.

