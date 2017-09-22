Prison Gal Pals! Abby Lee Miller Gets Close To Lesbian Inmates

Abby Lee Miller has finally found her clique in prison, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 51-year-old former Dance Moms diva has latched on to a group of out-and-proud lesbians!

“She has gotten close to a couple of women who took pity on her a couple of weeks ago,” a prison source told Radar.

“They were in the hair room where Abby was blow drying her hair after a shower and they asked her if they could braid her hair. She wants friends, so of course she let them.”

“She definitely knows how to work women and she’s gotten close to one woman in particular,” the insider revealed, adding that other inmates are starting to question Miller’s sexuality!

As previously reported, although many women behind bars do not identify as bisexual or lesbian, it is not uncommon to experiment while inside – a phrase that is coined “gay for the stay.”

“You will often see a woman who has a husband and family on the outside and two girlfriends on the inside. It happens all the time,” a former inmate told Radar. “Although sex is forbidden and punishable, there are still places such as the showers where the ladies can go to get a little girl-on-girl action.”

Luckily for the ladies at Victorville, they will get to spend many more months with Miller, who, in June 2016, pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.

She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

