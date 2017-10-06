Jailbird For Jesus! Abby Lee Miller Cozies Up To ‘Diehard Holy Rollers’ In Prison

Abby Lee Miller has only been a prison inmate for a few months, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the former Dance Moms star has already turned her back on her wicked ways — and she’s now focused on leading a Biblical life!

“Abby Lee has latched onto a group of women known as ‘the holy rollers,’” revealed a source inside the same Victorville, Calif., facility as the 61-year-old fallen reality star.

“They really welcomed her with open arms and she has finally found her clique. She is even telling people that she’s found God!”

So what exactly is Miller — whose only previous friends behind bars were her hired bodyguard and a small group of out-and-proud lesbians — doing with her newfound companions?

According to the insider, the women are busy “reading the Bible and singing hymns, of course!”

“This is a die-hard religious group of women and they are quite feared at Victorville,” the insider said, adding, “Abby Lee fits right in with them.”

Miller is currently serving a 366-day sentence, followed by two years of supervised release, after she plead guilty in 2016 to not reporting an international monetary transaction and concealing bankruptcy assets.

