Desperate Attempt? Abby Lee Miller Blames Fraud Crimes On ‘Dance Moms’ Fame

Abby Lee Miller is only days away from learning her fate after being indicted on fraud charges – and she’s begging the court to keep her out of prison! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive documents that reveal Miller is blaming her Dance Moms fame for the crimes.

According to documents obtained from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Miller is asking the court to impose a “non-custodial sentence” that would give her probation, community service and/or a fine instead of prison time.

Miller asks the court to grant her request “after considering her acceptance of responsibility and the nature and characteristics of her conduct and her life.”

Despite Miller coming under fire throughout the years because of her hard-love teaching approach, the filing describes her as a selfless teacher.

“In 1980, at just 14 years old, Ms. Miller founded the Abby Lee Dance Company,” the sentencing memorandum read. “Through her loving, yet demanding approach, Ms. Miller brings out the best in her students. She instills in her pupils the dedication and discipline necessary to achieve great success.”

The filing then explains how Miller was obligated to care for her father and mother’s health, finances and personal affairs in addition to running her dance studio.

“At the time, Ms. Miller had no accounting experience,” the court papers read. “She was unfamiliar with the books and records of the dance business, and she had no understanding of the studio’s fiscal practices.”

The ALDC reached its lowest point financially in 2010 when she received notice of a tax sale for her dance studio.

“The tax sale was prompted by the fact that property taxes were not being escrowed by the bank that held a mortgage on the studio,” the filing read. “In order to stave off the tax sale… Attorney Calaiaro counseled Ms. Miller to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which she did on December 3, 2010.”

When Dance Moms premiered in 2011, the papers explain how she was “ill-equipped to manage her good fortune” and was “thrust into the Hollywood culture and business.”

Between the show, managing her dance studio and tending to her bankruptcy, Miller, “failed to fully appreciate and properly handle the challenging circumstances of her financial affairs.”

“Ms. Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect to the bankruptcy process,” the filing read. “Her engagement of lawyers, accountants and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive.”

Miller admitted her decision to not to report an international monetary transaction was “ill advised.”

“Ms. Miller gained nothing from her exercise in poor judgment,” the filing read. “She placed herself and colleagues at risk for little or no obvious advantage. Her conduct was motivated by neither greed nor ill will. It was a foolish decision to skirt the law and she has accepted a felony conviction as the wages of her frivolity.”

Her lawyer asks the court not to “ignore the positive impact she has had on dancers and adults across the world.”

“Ms. Miller accepted responsibility for her conduct by entering guilty pleas,” the documents read. “Ms. Miller’s conduct, however, does not warrant imprisonment, or the forfeiture of $120,000.”

The filing ensures she is at “no risk of reoffending”

“Ms. Miller has suffered the consequence of a very public humiliation,” the papers read. “Ms. Miller is prepared to serve her sentence, put this episode behind her, and move forward with a law-abiding future.”

As Radar readers know, prosecutors initially requested she spend five years in prison and pay $5 million in fines when she was charged with 20 counts of fraud in October 2015.

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on January 20, 2017.

