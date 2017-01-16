Aaron Rodgers’ Dad Confirms NFL Star’s Feud With Brother Jordan: ‘It’s Complicated’

In a bombshell interview with The New York Times, Aaron Rodgers’ dad, Ed, revealed new details of the NFL star’s two-year rift with Bachelorette alum brother, Jordan.

“It’s complicated,” he told the publication in a piece on the Green Bay Packers quarterback. “We’re all hoping for the best.”

As Radar previously reported, rumors circulated that Aaron, 33, hasn’t seen or spoken to his brother since December 2014.

“I miss my brother a lot — especially in moments like this because my family means so much,” Jordan revealed before bringing JoJo Fletcher to his hometown on an episode of The Bachelorette. His older brother, Luke, also said he was estranged from Aaron on the show.

When asked if things had improved at all over time, Ed answered: “It’s hard to tell sometimes.”

Meanwhile, many fans have speculated that Aaron’s famous girlfriend, Olivia Munn, is behind the family feud.

According to a report, Aaron even sent his Christmas presents back to his parents in 2014, the same year his relationship with Munn began.

“Aaron doesn’t really…I don’t think he’s really talked with his brother,” Munn told ET in the past. “So, I actually don’t know. It’s complicated — I’ll say that.”

