Aaron Hernandez’s Agent Insists NFL Star Didn’t Take ‘His Own Life’

Shocked at the news of Aaron Hernandez‘s sudden death, the former athlete’s agent Brian Murphy publicly insisted that he would never commit suicide.

“Absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Indeed, possible suicide comes as quite the shock for those who knew Hernandez closely.

“The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death,” Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez told Radar. “There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation”.

“The Baez Law Firm will participate in its own examination into this tragic event and update the media and public on its findings when they become available,” Baez added.

As Radar previously reported, authorities said the 27-year-old hanged himself in his prison cell late last night and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

An official with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections revealed Hernandez was found hanged in his cell just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities attempted to revive the athlete, but he was later pronounced dead by 4:07 a.m at UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster.

The former Patriots tight end, who had been serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing of Odin Loyd, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting after a nightclub scuffle in Boston on July 16, 2012.

Meanwhile, NFL stars and many others have been reacting to Hernandez’s sudden passing, taking to Twitter to weigh in on the situation.

#RIP Aaron Hernandez…something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide…#prayingfor✌🏾… GOOD MORNING TO ALL… — Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) April 19, 2017

I don't care what anyone says. That was the homie. And no one deserves to go out like that. — #altonsterling (@XavierNixon) April 19, 2017

