Aaron Hernandez’ Fiancée Demands Prison Officials Preserve Death Scene Evidence

Aaron Hernandez’s family members have asked a judge to bar prison officials from tampering with evidence until a more thorough investigation into the former NFL star’s death can take place, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A medical examiner ruled Hernandez’s death a suicide, but those close to him aren’t convinced just yet.

According to new reports, Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, filed a complaint Wednesday on behalf of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Avielle. A New Bedford judge is due to hear the request Friday afternoon.

‘”The preservation of evidence regarding the circumstances of Aaron Hernandez’s death is crucial to a full, complete, and transparent investigation,’” lawyer George Leontire said in court papers.

The complaint requests that prison officials “be barred from altering or destroying any potential evidence, including Hernandez’s writings, medical records and video and audio recordings,” Boston.com reports.

The document also lists that clothes, photos, interviews and recorded phone calls in the month before his death be included.

As Radar readers know, the disgraced 27-year-old was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday after an apparent suicide.

The former Patriots tight end, who had been serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing of Odin Loyd, was acquitted last Friday in a 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting after a nightclub scuffle in Boston on July 16, 2012, making his sudden passing even more shocking.

An official with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections revealed Hernandez was found hanged in his cell just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities attempted to revive the athlete, but he was later pronounced dead by 4:07 a.m at UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster.

