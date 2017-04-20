Families Of Aaron Hernandez’s Alleged Victims Battle Over NFL Star’s Estate

The families of Aaron Hernandez‘s three alleged victims won’t stop fighting for a piece of his fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As reported, the disgraced 27-year-old was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday after an apparent suicide.

The former Patriots tight end, who had been serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing of Odin Loyd, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting after a nightclub scuffle in Boston on July 16, 2012, making his sudden passing even more shocking.

“The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death,” Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez told Radar. “There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation.”

Meanwhile, Hernandez’s alleged victims are moving in on his millions — or what’s left of them, The Daily Mail reports.

Odin Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, is still pursuing the “summary judgment motion that was allowed months ago that already established [Hernandez’s] liability in this case,” her attorney, Doug Sheff, said, adding that they now expect to be able to “move ahead on the damages portion of the case.”

Ernesto Abreu, father of victim Daniel de Abreu, revealed he isn’t pleased about Hernandez’s death.

“I’m not happy about his death; it’s actually a shame, any loss of life is a shame. I believe in leaving things in God’s hands,” he told the Boston Globe. “Legally, there is no one at blame for my son’s death, and, yes, I’m sad about that, but we are moving on from this.”

It’s also possible that Hernandez’s four-year-old daughter Avielle, whom he had with longtime girlfriend Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, could receive his fortune if Shayanna is legally named as the heir of the estate.

Story developing.

