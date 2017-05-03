Aaron Hernandez’s Prison Boy Toy On Suicide Watch

Aaron Hernandez’s prison boy toy wants to follow the ex-NFL superstar to the Super Bowl in the sky!

That’s the bombshell news from jailhouse snitches, who said armed robber Kyle Kennedy, 22, is overcome with grief after the suicide of his maximum-security squeeze in a Massachusetts cell.

“Kyle is devastated by Aaron’s death,” said a pal of Kennedy’s. “He took care of him inside, and now he’s on his own.”

The two hardened criminals were inseparable behind bars, said insiders.

Kennedy was one of only three people who were left handwritten letters by the hulking Hernandez, who hung himself in his cell at age 27 on April 19.

The former All-Pro tight end was recently reported to be bisexual — stirring speculation his hidden homosexual history may have been a suicide motive.

Kennedy, who got three to five years for robbing a Massachusetts gas station, was placed on suicide watch after Hernandez’s death.

