Aaron Hernandez’s Gay Secret: Male Prison Lover Allegedly Revealed

Aaron Hernandez reportedly led a secret gay life before committing suicide last week — and now, his alleged prison lover has been revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, the convicted murderer, who hung himself in his prison cell at just 27 years old, romanced a 22-year-old armed robber named Kyle Kennedy.

Before he took his own life, Hernandez gifted Kennedy with a $50,000 watch and other items, sources told the U.K. newspaper.

The former NFL tight end also reportedly addressed one of his three suicide letters to his prison boyfriend. (He also left notes for his longtime fiancé, Shayanna Jenkins, and their 4-year-old daughter Avielle.)

Sources told the Mail that a distraught Kennedy is now on suicide watch inside Massachusetts’ Souza-Baranowski Corrections Center, where Hernandez resided for two years before his death.

Uxbridge native Kennedy is doing time for robbing a gas station with a butcher knife in January 2015.

The troubled young man’s family refused to comment on the alleged love affair.

“I have no idea who you’re talking about,” Kennedy’s father Matthew told RadarOnline.com.

