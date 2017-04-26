Aaron Hernandez Spent A ‘Great Deal Of Time’ With Alleged Prison Boyfriend

Aaron Hernandez and his alleged prison boyfriend “spent a great deal of time together” in the late NFL star’s final months, Kyle Kennedy’s attorney said today in an explosive press conference.

The fellow inmates were “close friends,” attorney Larry Army Jr. said in Worcester, Massachusetts this afternoon, according to CBS Boston. However, he would not confirm reports that the two were lovers.

Larry Army Jr is now speaking on behalf of his client Kyle Kennedy @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/aQgW163dWO — Bianca Buono (@BBuonoABC6) April 26, 2017

The representative said Hernandez, who hung himself in his cell at just 27 last week, not only left a suicide note for Kennedy, but regularly wrote to 22-year-old Kennedy’s father and siblings.

An alleged copy of one of Hernandez’ letters to Kennedy’s family was shown at the event.

“Tell the family I said ‘hi’ and ‘I hope all is well,’” the note appeared to read. “Your friend, Aaron.”

.@ABC6 Army says Hernandez was communicating with Kennedy’s family. Pulls out blown up letter as proof @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/wA35zPDOX5 — Bianca Buono (@BBuonoABC6) April 26, 2017

Army added that while Kennedy was “stunned” by Hernandez’ suicide, he may have missed a sign the fellow inmate intended to take his own life.

Three weeks before his death, Hernandez allegedly told Kennedy in a letter “I think I’m gonna hang it up.”

As Radar previously reported, the former New England Patriots player gifted his beau with a $50,000 watch. However, Army claimed Kennedy never received the watch, and is seeking his pricey present now.

Yesterday, Army dropped another bombshell about his client’s relationship with Hernandez. He said the convicted murderer asked to share a cell with Kennedy, but his request was shut down.

The star was remembered in a private funeral yesterday in his native Bristol, Connecticut.

