Aaron Hernandez’s Family Attends Private Funeral

Aaron Hernandez’s grieving family gathered in Bristol, Connecticut, today to say goodbye to the fallen New England Patriots football star, who hung himself in a prison cell on April 19.

According to ABC News, Paul Jarvey, the spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, has also released three suicide notes to the family that Hernandez penned shortly before he committed suicide.

Hernandez’s service was held at the O’Brien Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m.

Grieving family members, including the late NFL player’s brother DJ Hernandez, were spotted filing into the facility.

“The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences,” read a statement released by the family. “We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hernandez, 27, had been serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez.

Despite his relationship with Shayanna, Hernandez was said to be romancing a 22-year-old armed robber while locked up.

Hernandez was cleared of a 2012 double homicide in the days before he took his own life.

