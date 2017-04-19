Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison Days After Murder Acquittal

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, 27, hanged himself in his prison cell late last night and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An official with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections revealed Hernandez was found hanged in his cell just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities attempted to revive the athlete, but he was later pronounced dead by 4:07 a.m at UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit at maximum security state prison, the Souza Baranowski Correctional Cente. Prison officials say he used a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window to hang himself.

Hernandez reportedly tried to block his cell door from the inside, jamming it with items from his cell.

The former Patriots tight end, who had been serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing of Odin Loyd, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting after a nightclub scuffle in Boston on July 16, 2012.

He was accused of shooting prosecution witness Alexander Bradley in Florida in 2013, but the jury acquitted him of that crime too.

Story developing.

