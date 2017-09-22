Aaron Hernandez Suffered ‘Severe Case’ Of Brain Disease Before Jail Cell Suicide

Five months after Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison, medical professionals discovered the NFL star suffered from the “most severe case” of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

The condition, RadarOnline.com has learned, is frequently found amongst football players, as it is a form of degenerative brain disease that often comes from traumatic head injuries.

While the disease cannot be truly diagnosed until after a person’s death, various football players have reportedly faced symptoms of CTE. One of the most common ones is severe depression.

According to a source, both Hernandez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins and his family have filed a lawsuit against the league claiming that they knew about the damages “repetitive impact injuries” could cause and still failed to protect him.

As Radar readers know, Hernandez took his own life by hanging on April 19.

Jenkens and the rest of the star’s family believed it to be a murder, claiming the athlete showed no signs of depression before his sudden death.

