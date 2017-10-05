Aaron’s Hell! Carter’s Mom Arrested For Breaking Into Dad’s Home & Attacking Stepmom

Aaron Carter‘s hidden home life was far more dramatic than House of Carters! ! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the troubled singer’s mom was arrested for breaking into their home and attacking his dad’s new girlfriend — and he and his twin sister were caught in the middle of the brawl!

Jane Carter was arrested on January 13, 2004 in the midst of her nasty divorce from Robert. Robert was residing with Aaron and Angel, then 16, at the time — and his new girlfriend, Ginger Elrod was shacking up in the home.

PHOTOS: Death, Addiction & Poverty: Troubled Aaron Carter’s Tragic Family Secrets

Ginger told an officer that was called to her home that “she and her boyfriend (Robert Carter) had been asleep in the bedroom” when Jane “entered the bedroom and grabbed her hair,” according to the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office report obtained by Radar.

Ginger recalled that she was able to “get loose” so Jane “threw a remote control” at her, and she wanted to press charges as officers noticed that she had injuries on her right arm and at the top of her head.

Meanwhile, another detective wrote in his report that he spoke to Aaron, who told him “that his father was holding his mother down inside the compound to calm her down”.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT DOCUMENTS!

The officers then spoke to Robert, who clarified that he was not involved in a physical fight with Jane, and Angel, who said that she watched her mom “grab a rock and break a window to the residence.”

“She then entered the residence, and went to Mr. Carter’s bedroom,” Angel recalled, noting that she followed her mom throughout the house and “observed [Jane] grab Ms. Elrod’s hair. She also observed her ‘physically beating’ Ms. Elrod.”

Jane was taken away in handcuffs, and Aaron later paid Jane’s $280 cash bond, according to Monroe County court dockets obtained by Radar. She was ordered to complete anger management classes as an order of probation as well.

PHOTOS: Aaron Carter Says He Didn’t Have A Mental Breakdown — Get The Real Story!

Robert was arrested in 2003 for domestic battery [Robert was arrested in 2003 for domestic battery against Jane after a drunken day on the family’s boat, and went on to marry Ginger before his death earlier this year.

Aaron, 29, is currently in rehab after a downward spiral including a DUI arrest and positive opiate test.

His friends were worried that he was on the brink of death.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.