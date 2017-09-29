Back Off Backstreet Boy! Rehab Ridden Aaron Carter To AJ McLean: Leave Me Alone!

Back off, Backstreet Boy!

That’s the message rehab patient Aaron Carter has for former boyband member AJ McLean.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Carter, 29, entered an un-named facility last week to get help with his failing health.

Not long after, McLean, who toured the world with Carter’s brother, Nick, and has his own history of rehab visits, promised to reach out to Aaron.

But sources tell Radar that’s the last thing Aaron wants, as he deals with a life and death situation.

“AJ’s sudden interest in Aaron isn’t sitting well with him, as it’s been ages since they’ve spoken,” the source said. “He’s confused why he even cares and wants AJ to back off.”

In fact, the source believes AJ is more interested in helping his own fledgling career, and is only trying to be nice now as a publicity stunt.

“Aaron’s super pissed about it,” the source continued. “AJ is making himself out to be this savior, when they haven’t talked in ages.”

Carter reached rock bottom earlier this month, when he was involved in a car crash. Friends feared the singer was trying to take his life, but now feel he is getting the help he needs.

“Aaron is in an amazing facility with some of the best trained professionals in the country,” the source revealed. “He doesn’t need a Backstreet Boy to help him.”

“He just wants everyone to leave him alone, and stop trying to insert themselves into the process.”

A rep for Aaron declined to comment, but it seems clear the troubled singer has no use for a washed-up McLean.

“Talking to the media is not going to help Aaron in any way,” the source concluded. “The best way people can help Aaron is to respect his privacy.”

