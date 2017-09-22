Getting Help! Troubled Aaron Carter Back In Rehab

Troubled singer Aaron Carter is back in rehab.

The 29-year-old entered an un-named facility today (Friday) to get help for his failing health.

His spokesman Steve Honig said: “Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

This latest setback comes after police rushed to his Florida home after a call for a ‘wellness check’.

A spokesperson with the St. Petersburg Police Department revealed that no one was in “need of assistance” and “everything was fine.”

Carter has had a troubled summer compounded by plenty of problems in the past.

Friends have been worried in recent times that he could have been suicidal because he has not been looking after himself properly.

He admitted that he was bi-sexual after his most recent arrest in an ‘open letter’ to his fans that many observers thought was a warning sign that his health was poor.

Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested back in July in Habersham County, Georgia, for an alleged DUI and drugs possession.

