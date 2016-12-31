1 of 7
Zsa Zsa Gabor's final send off has been more bizarre than most celeb funerals, but the awkwardness could be due to her fame hungry ninth husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt.
According to what an funeral insider revealed, von Anhalt made guests very uncomfortable with his 40-minute eulogy, even going as far to blame Gabor for ruining her own funeral by dying over the holiday, making it impossible for her celeb pals to attend.
But even worse than his bizarre comments, her husband of 30 years decided to allow cameras into the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills on Dec. 30, where the service was streamed on several sites. "He spoke about the most inappropriate things for a funeral!" an insider told Radar, including things like how she "did not find out for three years that her leg was amputated! Everyone was like, 'Is he for real?!'"
"My wife chose the wrong day to die," von Anhalt said during his stage time about his 99-year-old wife. "She should have died a week earlier, or in January when everyone is back."
At the end, he was watched by the small crowd as he placed her ashes in a Louis Vuitton dog carrying bag after claiming her dogs were like people to her. Then, following the service von Anhalt was even caught posing for photos on the stage next to her photos and memorabilia.
Radar reported that Gabor was to be laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles, where her father Ed Benihoff was spotted leading the service.
