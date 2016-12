An insider told Radar, "He spoke about THE most inappropriate things for a funeral!" Gabor’s ninth husband held a gold box that contained her ashes and said, "My wife chose the wrong day to die. She should have died a week earlier, or in January, when everyone is back." He also told the church that when he first went to America he offered $5,000 to Gabor to have his picture taken with him, and she agreed. The photograph was published in a German magazine and he showed that to the audience.