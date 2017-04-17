1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Eissa out for a walk in London — see the photos! Janet Jackson 's ex Wissam Al Mana is proving his chops as a doting dad, taking the former couple's sonout for a walk in London — see the photos!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Al Mana's father-son outing comes just days after he posted a heartfelt message regarding his split from Jackson.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x," the note read. He added a picture of Janet and titled the post "Love."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But are Al Mana's niceties all for show?

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI According to Page Six , Jackson asked for the locks to be changed on her Trump International apartment in New York weeks before splitting from her billionaire hubby. "She wanted the locks changed a few weeks ago, and no keys for him," an insider told the publication.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar previously reported, just a few months after giving birth to their son, Jackson and Al Mana announced they're splitting after five years of marriage. "Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways," an insider told The Mail. "They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother," the source added.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The report goes on to state the the 50-year-old mom-of-one will raise their son, who was born on Jan. 3, in London, while her 42-year-old ex goes on running as a CEO for his multinational Al Mana business.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Rumors sparked that there was a marriage rift when Jackson stepped out shortly after giving birth without her wedding ring. At the time, the couple's breakup seemed unlikely since there was also speculation that the diva may have converted to Islam shortly after they married in 2012.