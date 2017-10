‘Will & Grace’ Top 10 Secrets & Sandals: Arrests, Cheating, DUI, Cancer & More!

Messing was STILL a diva! Drama behind-the-scenes found the four stars pitted against each other, with Mullally and Hayes once again the center of attention and hogging the spotlight , which infuriated Messing. “Debra Messing has never been easy to work with, and time hasn’t softened her," a source told the National Enquirer UK. “In fact, if anything, she has gotten worse. So you can imagine her reaction to Jack and Karen stealing the show again,” the insider said. “Some are already saying the show should be renamed ‘Karen & Jack’ instead of ‘Will & Grace.’”