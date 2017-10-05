‘Will & Grace’ Top 10 Secrets & Sandals: Arrests, Cheating, DUI, Cancer & More!

Will & Grace was rebooted for TV with much fanfare but RadarOnline.com has uncovered the most shocking secrets and scandals from the cast of the hit show. From arrests to DUIs, cheating to cancer, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally were the most outrageous cast on and off the air! Click through Radar’s gallery to find out who was involved in the sordid scandals as the show returns to NBC!

Messing was STILL a diva! Drama behind-the-scenes found the four stars pitted against each other, with Mullally and Hayes once again the center of attention and hogging the spotlight , which infuriated Messing. “Debra Messing has never been easy to work with, and time hasn’t softened her," a source told the National Enquirer UK. “In fact, if anything, she has gotten worse. So you can imagine her reaction to Jack and Karen stealing the show again,” the insider said. “Some are already saying the show should be renamed ‘Karen & Jack’ instead of ‘Will & Grace.’”

The reboot was an act of desperation! “The sad fact is that the show’s stars haven’t lit the world on fire ,” a Hollywood insider told Globe about the four stars from the original show. “Megan and Sean are brilliant in the series as Debra and Eric’s sidekicks. But if any of them scored big in the movies or with another series — well, this reboot would never have happened.”

Messing was a victim of the Sony hacking scandal! When email security was breached at the Hollywood studio, Messing’s fake name was released. She used “Ava Harper,” as her secret alias as she traveled the world.

Will Chase, in 2011, while still living under the same roof as her estranged husband, Daniel Zelman! She dated Zelman for eight years and they were married for 11, and he suggested they live together for a sense of normalcy for their son, Roman. But once she started dating Chase, who was married and going through a divorce from his wife, she ended up divorcing her husband. Messing and Chase broke up in 2014 after two-and-a-half years of dating. Messing’s marriage was messier than anything that ever aired on the NBC show. She was caught secretly dating her Smash co-star,, in 2011, while still living under the same roof as her estranged husband,! She dated Zelman for eight years and they were married for 11, and he suggested they live together for a sense of normalcy for their son,. But once she started dating Chase, who was married and going through a divorce from his wife, she ended up divorcing her husband. Messing and Chase broke up in 2014 after two-and-a-half years of dating.

Take the job! Will & Grace big wigs literally had to shove the Grace role down Messing’s throat! Globe magazine reported in 2000, after she turned them down flat, they showed up at her door with a bottle of vodka in hand and got her drunk enough to say "yes." The rest was history for the Emmy-winning show.

Leslie Jordan, who played Karen’s nemesis Beverly Jordan on the show, revealed he had to quit boozing after his , who played Karen’s nemesis Beverly Jordan on the show, revealed he had to quit boozing after his second drunk driving arrest ! "You took away this booze that I had sort of anesthetized myself with, and I was riddled with internal homophobia," Jordan told Globe magazine in 2004. "If you had asked me at 42, when I got sober, ' Are you a proud gay man?' I would say, ' Honey, I've ridden on floats!' But I was loaded the whole time."

Celebrity shoplifter! Shelley Morrison, who played Karen’s sassy maid Rosario, admitted she stole nearly $500 worth of designer jewelry from a California department store, but insisted she has no recollection of doing it! She was given a $300 fine, a year's probation and was told to stay away from the store. , who played Karen’s sassy maid Rosario, admitted she stole nearly $500 worth of designer jewelry from a California department store, but insisted she has no recollection of doing it! She was given a $300 fine, a year's probation and was told to stay away from the store.

Morrison had a major health scare in 1999, undergoing a double mastectomy after her cancer diagnosis in 1999 and she returned to work on the show just two weeks later. “I may have lost a body part, but I haven't lost my sense of humor," Morrison told the Globe magazine. " I am feeling well and the doctors tell me I will continue to do well. I won't need radiation or chemo."

Unfriendly! NBC brass scolded Hayes for bragging on a TV talk show that his sitcom beat out Friends in the ratings — because Friends aired on the peacock network too!