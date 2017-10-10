Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s most famous women continues to roil as more and more actresses, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Rosanna Arquette, come forward with shocking stories. Click through RadarOnline.com’s galleries to see who has said what in the bombshell scandal. The sex abuse allegations involving movie moguland Hollywood’s most famous women continues to roil as more and more actresses, from Angelina Jolie andto Mira Sorvino andcome forward with shocking stories. Click through RadarOnline.com’s galleries to see who has said what in the bombshell scandal. Photo credit: Getty Images

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again Gwyneth Paltrow claimed Weinstein, who launched her career when she was only 22 years old, harassed her when he tried to seduce her at his hotel room in the Beverly Hills hotel. “He screamed at me for a long time,' said Paltrow of rejecting him. “It was brutal. I was expected to keep the secret.” and warn others when they did,” Jolie revealed.

Gwyneth Paltrow claimed Weinstein, who launched her career when she was only 22 years old, harassed her when he tried to seduce her at his hotel room in the Beverly Hills hotel. “He screamed at me for a long time,' said Paltrow of rejecting him. “It was brutal. I was expected to keep the secret.”

Mira Sorvino noted that she began having career issues after she rejected Weinstein’s advances in 1995. Photo credit: Getty Images

Rosanna Arquette said she experienced the same job issues after a similar experience with the twisted movie magnate. “I will never do that,” Arquette said she told Weinstein when he attempted to place her hand on his penis. Photo credit: Getty Images

Asia Argento claimed she felt helpless after Weinstein raped her in 1997 when she was just 21. “He asks me to give a massage. I was, like, ‘Look man, I am no f***ing fool,’” she said of the incident, which took place in a hotel room in France. “But, looking back, I am a f***ing fool. And I am still trying to come to grips with what happened. It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare. When I see him, it makes me feel little and stupid and weak. After the rape, he won.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Model Ambra Battilana recorded Weinstein while he tried to coax her into his hotel room a day after she claimed he groped her breast and was too aggressive. “Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in. I’m used to that. Come on. Please,” he told her on the recording Photo credit: Getty Images

Weinstein invited Emma de Caunes, a French actress, up to his hotel room in the guise of showing her a script he thought she might be a good fit for. When she arrived, he was naked and reportedly had an erection. “I was very petrified,” recalled de Caunes. “But I didn’t want to show him that I was petrified, because I could feel that the more I was freaking out, the more he was excited. I know that everybody — I mean everybody — in Hollywood knows that it’s happening.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Swingers star Katherine Kendall said Weinstein chased her around while he was naked after he coaxed her to his apartment on the guise he wanted her to pick something up. Photo credit: Getty Images

One aspiring actress, Lucia Evans, went to what she thought was a legitimate meeting at Miramax’s offices in Manhattan. She claimed that Weinstein instead made her give him oral sex. "I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’” she said. Photo credit: Getty Images

Rose McGowan sued Weinstein for an incident that allegedly occurred while she made the Weinstein movie Scream, but she later settled the suit and signed a non-disclosure agreement. She’s only hinted that a studio head once raped her. Photo credit: Getty Images

Ashley Judd was one of the women who broke her silence about Weinstein in The New York Times. “Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly,” Judd said. Photo credit: Getty Images

Actor Brad Pitt reportedly confronted Weinstein over his sick behavior after he learned about the movie man’s alleged actions with his then-girlfriend, Paltrow. Photo credit: Getty Images