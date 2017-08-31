A-Listers Donate MILLIONS To Harvey Victims – See Which Celebs Opened Their Wallets!

As Hurricane Harvey continues to take lives on the eight day of the storm, celebrities have taken to social media to offer their prayers, and their money, to those affected by the natural disaster. As RadarOnline.com has learned, A-listers such as Beyoncé, Kris Jenner, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey (among others) have given away a small piece of their fortunes to Houston victims, following comedian Kevin Hart’s plea for help. Click through to see who donated!

Going down as history as the A-lister that started it all, donations towards Harvey, comedian Kevin Hart is the one that started it all. Making a public plea to his fellow celebs, the TV personality donated $50K and asked that anyone and everyone do the same. Photo credit: Getty Images

Wendy Williams of the Wendy Williams Show shared via Instagram that she would gladly accept Hart’s challenge and make her own donation. “Our hearts & prayers go out to those in Houston who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey,” she wrote. “I encourage you all to please give what you can too.” Photo credit: Getty Images

DJ Khaled and offered his prayers and $25K to the victims. “HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you ! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need and help the city,” he wrote on Instagram, “I accepted your challenge @kevinhart4real bless up! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Rapper Nicki Minaj re-posted Hart's post and donated $25K to the Houston victims. Photo credit: Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was one of the first A-listers to answer Hart’s campaign, donating a whopping $50K. “Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength,” he said on Instagram. Photo credit: Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez shared a video on Instagram announcing that they would each donate $25K to those affected by Harvey. They proceeded to urge their followers to consider doing the same. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kris Jenner and her five daughters donated a joint amount of $500K to hurricane victims in Texas. “My daughters and I accept your challenge [Kevin Hart]. We will be donating $500,000 to @americanredcross and @salvationarmyus today to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” the momager wrote via Instagram. “We have been watching the heartbreaking footage of the catastrophic flooding in Houston and our hearts go out to the people of Texas. Go to redcross.org and helpsalvationarmy.org to find out how you can help. We must all stand together in times of need!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock shared an emotional post after donating $1M to the Red Cross: “There are no politics in eight feet of water,” she said. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio also donated $1M to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. The handsome actor known for his humanitarian ways has donated to various causes in the past, such as Hurricane Sandy and the Haiti earthquake. Photo credit: Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres collaborated with Walmart to donate a $1M contribution to a relief fund established by JJ Watt, an act which got him closer to his goal of $10M in donations. Photo credit: Getty Images

An emotional Miley Cyrus announced her donation ok $500K on The Ellen Show this past Wednesday. "My grandma's sitting here, and my mom's sitting here, and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn't have that anymore, it'd just be really hard," she said tearfully during her appearance. Photo credit: Getty Images

Houston native pop queen Beyoncé, wrote a statement regarding the incident: “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.” She did not disclose the amount of her surely sizeable donation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Country singer Chris Young shared via social media: “Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me.”

Lady Antebellum claimed that all the merch proceeds from their Dallas show would go towards hurricane relief for Houston residents. The musical group sadly announced they had to cancel their Houston show due to the storm. Photo credit: Getty Images