Busty Wendy Williams Boasts Dangerous Curves In Teeny Bikini At 53

Wendy Williams was caught showing off her voluptuous curves in a barely-there black bikini while on vacation in Barbados, RadarOnline.com has learned. The outspoken TV personality sported a blonde mane and sun-kissed skin as she baked on the tropical beach. She looked like a life-sized Barbie doll as she flaunted her enviable figure at 53. Show hostwas caught showing off her voluptuous curves in a barely-there black bikini while on vacation in Barbados, RadarOnline.com has learned. The outspoken TV personality sported a blonde mane and sun-kissed skin as she baked on the tropical beach. She looked like a life-sized Barbie doll as she flaunted her enviable figure at 53. Photo credit: MEGA

The star looked slim as she showed off her belly tattoos and bombshell hairdo. She wore a "W" necklace and bejeweled pink sunglasses, Paris Hilton style, while strolling along the shore. Photo credit: MEGA

Williams was all smiles as she flashed her bling and banging body on the beach. Photo credit: MEGA

Longtime husband Kevin Hunter accompanied her as she flashed her assets in the teeny Brazilian bikini. Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar readers know, opinionated host Williams has been in the center of various celebrity scandals as of late. Photo credit: MEGA

Howard Stern, she even voiced her thoughts on sleazy comedian Bill Cosby, who she used to work with in the '90s and who apparently tried to get her fired more than once. h In a recent talk with, who she used to work with in the '90s and who apparently tried to get her fired more than once. h Photo credit: MEGA

She also spoke out about Steve Harvey's staff email scandal, saying: "I like Steve, but that whole thing with 'don't look at me' and stuff, that's not the approach I take for my staff." Photo credit: MEGA

Richard Simmons. After In May, the host spoke out against former fitness guru. After he disappeared for what seemed like centuries and then broke the internet earlier this year with his sudden return, Williams said: You've got products coming out that nobody cares to buy because you've lost your credibility as a life coach… because you disappeared from us! Richard, your comeback is an epic fail. Sorry." Photo credit: MEGA

As is apparent, there is no scandal too scandalous for The Wendy Williams Show star. Photo credit: MEGA