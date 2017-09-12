Show host Wendy Williams was caught showing off her voluptuous curves in a barely-there black bikini while on vacation in Barbados, RadarOnline.com has learned. The outspoken TV personality sported a blonde mane and sun-kissed skin as she baked on the tropical beach. She looked like a life-sized Barbie doll as she flaunted her enviable figure at 53.
Busty Wendy Williams Boasts Dangerous Curves In Teeny Bikini At 53
1
of
11
1 of 11
Show host Wendy Williams was caught showing off her voluptuous curves in a barely-there black bikini while on vacation in Barbados, RadarOnline.com has learned. The outspoken TV personality sported a blonde mane and sun-kissed skin as she baked on the tropical beach. She looked like a life-sized Barbie doll as she flaunted her enviable figure at 53.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 11
The star looked slim as she showed off her belly tattoos and bombshell hairdo. She wore a "W" necklace and bejeweled pink sunglasses, Paris Hilton style, while strolling along the shore.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 11
Williams was all smiles as she flashed her bling and banging body on the beach.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 11
Longtime husband Kevin Hunter accompanied her as she flashed her assets in the teeny Brazilian bikini.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 11
As Radar readers know, opinionated host Williams has been in the center of various celebrity scandals as of late.
As is apparent, there is no scandal too scandalous for The Wendy Williams Show star.
Photo credit: MEGA
11 of 11
How do you think the newly blonde show host looked on her most recent beach outing? Sound off in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Show host Wendy Williams was caught showing off her voluptuous curves in a barely-there black bikini while on vacation in Barbados, RadarOnline.com has learned. The outspoken TV personality sported a blonde mane and sun-kissed skin as she baked on the tropical beach. She looked like a life-sized Barbie doll as she flaunted her enviable figure at 53.
Photo credit: MEGA
The star looked slim as she showed off her belly tattoos and bombshell hairdo. She wore a "W" necklace and bejeweled pink sunglasses, Paris Hilton style, while strolling along the shore.
Photo credit: MEGA
Williams was all smiles as she flashed her bling and banging body on the beach.
Photo credit: MEGA
Longtime husband Kevin Hunter accompanied her as she flashed her assets in the teeny Brazilian bikini.
Photo credit: MEGA
As Radar readers know, opinionated host Williams has been in the center of various celebrity scandals as of late.
As is apparent, there is no scandal too scandalous for The Wendy Williams Show star.
Photo credit: MEGA
How do you think the newly blonde show host looked on her most recent beach outing? Sound off in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.