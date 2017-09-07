Weight Loss Cheater? Jonah Hill Had Lap Band Surgery, Says Pal.

“You never see the guy in the gym,” an insider spilled. “He claims to eat sensibly. But NOBODY drops that kind of weight without SOME kind of help.”

Sources insist that “help” came from a gastric lap band.

As these before-and-after photos reveal, the five-foot-seven actor smashed the scales at a whopping 260 pounds, sources said.

Hill, 33, used to sport a much rounder figure.

But the comedian is now down to a svelte 175!

The star was seen swimming in a football jersey that seemed way too huge for his radically reduced frame.

“The lap band wraps round the top of the stomach,” weight loss expert and book author J.J. Flizanes, who has not treated Hill, said.

“It squeezes the stomach, reducing it in size and limiting the amount of food you eat. Its supposedly safer than gastric bypass surgery.”

“It can help people lose weight without the complications of gastric bypass surgery," nutrition expert, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Hill, also tells Radar.