Selena Gomez was looking to reinvent herself during her public comeback at the American Music Awards, but is she going down the same path that landed her in rehab in the first place? Click through to see the latest photos that may have her pals worried again!
The "Good For You" singer was spotted sneaking out of Los Angeles hotel Chateau Marmont on Feb. 3.
Gomez and her new man have been all over each other since their relationship was first revealed to the world.
The new pair made their romance public after they were spotted making out behind some dumpsters at a Dave & Busters arcade in Hollywood just one week before they jetted across the pond.
But while she's been acting high on love with Bella Hadid's ex, Gomez's pals are fearing the worst since she's dating a guy who's admitted to "heavy drug use."
"Of course Selena's parents are worried about her and so are her sisters," a source close to Gomez told RadarOnline.com, adding, "But it seems like there is nothing that anyone can do."
"A lot of people close to her just think that the two could be toxic together!" the insider said.
