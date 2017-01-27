1 of 11

Briell Decker's harrowing experience as the child bride of FLDS cult leader Warren Jeffs was so traumatizing that years after her escape, she told RadarOnline.com, she is still in sex therapy to heal from the horror! Click through Radar's gallery to see the exclusive photos of Briell inside her nightmare.

Decker fled the cult in the middle of the night, wearing only one "tiny, dirty FLDS dress," but her experiences with child rapist Jeffs would scar her for life. "I have to go to sex therapy," she told Radar, even though she and Jeffs never consummated their marriage. "My belief system was so messed up. I thought sex was bad. It had such an impact on my mind."

While living as a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Decker was required to wear the pastel dresses at all times, she claimed. "I never thought I would get out," she told Radar.

Briell told Radar that she and other children living in the sect "had to suffer for 18 years." She explained that one of Jeffs' most notorious rules originated as he was on the run from the la w: He ordered that families had to be split up. Children were no longer living with their own parents, Decker said, and it was a devastating and manipulative move by the cult leader.

Getty Images Getty Images "There are so many children that are traumatized by Warren Jeffs and his rules," she claimed. "They are so scared but they don't have an exit."

Getty Images Getty Images Jeffs was convicted of child rape in 2011 and was sentenced to life behind bars. Decker told Radar that when she met him, "He was creepy and I didn't think he thought the same way I did. So I learned to decode what he said and used it against him. I used his scripture quotes to save myself."

Getty Images Getty Images Even though Jeffs is in prison , Decker told Radar that his specter haunts her life: "I knew how to get at people and I was threatened that they would come after me if I did anything wrong," she said.

Decker was one of Jeffs' 79 wives, and only a few others have been able to leave him. "Another wife of his that escaped isn't doing that well," Decker told Radar. "She hasn't had as much success as I have. She can't even speak sometimes.

Years after her escape, Decker has found love again and is engaged to a wonderful man. "I want everyone to have the same thing I have now," she told Radar. "I don't care about the leaders of the church. I care about the kids and I want to save them."