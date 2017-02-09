1 of 9
Vogue's Diversity cover came under fire this week after fans accused the magazine of photoshopping models Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid — see the photos and decide for yourself!
Fans speculated that Hadid's arm, which looks abnormally long, had been altered in an effort to make Graham look skinnier.
The cover of the March issue was titled The Beauty Revolution and featured Hadid, Graham, Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti, and Imaan Hammam.
The issue also touted that "No Norm Is The New Norm."
But many were quick to point out the strange proportions on some of the models. "What is wrong with Gigi’s arm and hand? Obviously photoshopped, if not her fingers are damn long and stretched," one user commented on the photo.
Another user wrote: "Stop photoshopping women’s bodies! You’re a brand with influence, misrepresenting women is unacceptable."
Graham later defended the cover, commenting, "I chose to pose like that. No one told me to do anything."
Unfortunately, the damage seems to have been done on this fashion blunder.
