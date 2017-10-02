What Did I Do? Vicki Slams Shannon & Says She Was ‘Hurt’ By Tamra

Gunvalson told Radar that she was shocked watching the RHOC
episode 12, when she was sick with the flu and the other women made fun of her
, saying she was “hurt,” by their words. "Anybody would be hurt. I was in the influenza B situation, I was home sick. Sicker than a dog, my daughter’s a nurse and said ‘Do not go out, don’t go film.’ I didn’t know what the other ladies said. When I saw Tamra say, 'Yes, she’s not coming,' yeah it hurts. It hurts. Because nobody wants to be left out; nobody wants to feel that they’re not wanted."