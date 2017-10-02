What Did I Do? Vicki Slams Shannon & Says She Was ‘Hurt’ By Tamra thumbnail

What Did I Do? Vicki Slams Shannon & Says She Was ‘Hurt’ By Tamra

Gunvalson wants to reconcile with her RHOC co-stars after show gets 'too dark'.

Vicki Gunvalson had enough of the “dark” turn the Real Housewives of Orange County took, and she told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she wanted “reconciliation” with her co-stars. The Bravolebrity noted she had confronted her enemies and tried to get over the “hurt” inflicted upon her by her co-stars, Tamra Judge and Shanon Beador. Admitting that her friendships with half of the women on the show were damaged, Gunvalson confessed she was ready to make amends and move on. Click through the gallery for Radar’s exclusive interview with the OG from the OC!

“I am looking for reconciliation,” Gunvalson, 55, told Radar in a bombshell exclusive interview about her destroyed friendships with Judge and Beador. “I want the slate clean. I’m never going to get an apology. I’m okay with that.”

Speaking with Radar at the launch of the Vicki Gunvalson + Volante Skin Care’s new partnership event on September 28 at the Whisper Lounge at the Grove, she told Radar that she was resigned to the fact that she was never going to hear the words “I’m sorry” from her RHOC co-stars. “I am going to apologize and they’re never going to apologize. If we want to be able to film again and work together I want that clean slate to happen.”

Gunvalson told Radar that she was shocked watching the RHOC episode 12, when she was sick with the flu and the other women made fun of her, saying she was “hurt,” by their words. "Anybody would be hurt. I was in the influenza B situation, I was home sick. Sicker than a dog, my daughter’s a nurse and said ‘Do not go out, don’t go film.’ I didn’t know what the other ladies said. When I saw Tamra say, 'Yes, she’s not coming,' yeah it hurts. It hurts. Because nobody wants to be left out; nobody wants to feel that they’re not wanted."

“It’s gotten for me, too dark,” the OG from the OC lamented to Radar. “I’m a bright, hopeful optimistic person. I love my Lord. I believe in forgiveness. I believe we can all move on and put our past behind us. I’m a believer in that. I can only control me.”

“In this group there are a couple of bad apples,” Gunvalson said about her co-stars. “Think of an apple that gets bruised. We have to get that apple healthy again. Everybody has a good heart. We just have to get back on track.”

“I’m going to be the leader of the train,” she explained about her newfound sense of contrition. “I’m going to ask everybody to go on a train. If we all have to go smoke a peace pipe together I’ll do that. Why not try to be in a good place with our friendships? I’m going to do a shot of tequila. Let’s have fun!”
Beador will be a hard one to win over, Gunvalson admitted to Radar, saying she didn’t know if the relationship could ever be repaired. “I don’t even know what I did! I don’t know what I did! I didn’t kill anybody, I didn’t steal. What did I do? That’s her canoe she’s got to row. I can’t control her. I know who I am. I know I am a good friend. I know I get hurt, I know I make mistakes."

Gunvalson was promoting her new skin care line, which she called “beautiful,” when she assured Radar that the second half of the season would get better. “It all comes together. It’s like an accordion.”

Gunvalson also told Radar she stayed true to herself. “I already know my truth. I am not guilty of those things they want to accuse me of. Carry on, smile, have a shot of tequila, give everybody a kiss and move on!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

