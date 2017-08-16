‘RHOC’ Liar Brooks Ayers Resurfaces In Midwest After Faking Cancer

Brooks Ayers has been keeping a low profile in Fishers, Indiana after being accused of faking cancer. After two years in hiding, RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive photos of the former Real Housewives of Orange County star! Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriendhas been keeping a low profile in Fishers, Indiana after being accused of faking cancer. After two years in hiding, RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive photos of the former Real Housewives of Orange County star!

Ayers was spotted walking his dog outside of his apartment building on Monday, August 14. The last time he was photographed was in 2015.

Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend, who insists he battled cancer despite admitting to forging medical records, looked healthy in the photos.

“He seemed very chill and relaxed in his flip flops and shorts,” an eyewitness exclusively told Radar. “What better place to get away from all the paparazzi and chaos than to move to the small, Midwest town of Fishers, Indiana.”

Gunvalson and Ayers split in August 2015 after he admitted to forging medical records that alleged he suffered from stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Despite the forgery, he maintains he was diagnosed with cancer.

Gunvalson’s RHOC co-stars accused her of helping Ayers lie about the medical records and his diagnosis on the Bravo show.

Ayers denied their accusations in an exclusive statement to Radar in 2016, “Vicki is a lot of things, but stupid? Hardly. A liar? Hardly. Vicki was not in on any cancer scam or created storyline. There is no scam. I simply didn’t continue to give her information about my illness when I learned of the devious nature and intentions of the cast . Vicki never has paid me to be quiet regarding this ‘supposed’ scam nor has paid me to release any statements.” Photo credit: Getty Images

While Ayers has remained out of the spotlight in Indiana, Gunvalson has moved on with new boyfriend Steve Lodge. Photo credit: Getty Images