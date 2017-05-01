To celebrate the New Hawaiian Tropic® Silk Hydration Weightless Face SPF 30, Bethany Mota, Megan Nicole, and Claudia Sulweski teamed up for an Aloha Therapy™ launch party event in NYC.

Wendi McClendon-Covey at The Creative Coalition #rightobeararts gala sponsored by Hollywood on the Potomac, Maestro Dobel Tequila, Line 39 Wines, Blue Moon Brewing, and Blackwing Pencils.

AKM-GSI

AKM-GSI

Excited parents Beyonce and Jay Z get distracted by their unborn twins at the Utah Jazz vs Los Angles Clippers NBA Western Conference Game. Jay Z can't help but show a smile as he feels what looks like his babies kicking inside of Beyonce's baby bump.