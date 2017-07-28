Very Important Photos: Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Reggae superstar Sean Paul lit up the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood which hosted the official El Clásico Miami VIP Party with former FIFA World Player of the Year Luis Figo. The invitation-only party featured a special performance by Grammy Award-winning music artist Sean Paul who performed top hits including “Temperature”and “Bailando.” Notable attendees included Miami Dolphins alumni Nat Moore, Sam Madison, Troy Drayton and more. Before the evening’s festivities, Figo and Paul were spotted feasting on bites from Seminole Hard Rock’s award-winning Japanese restaurant Kuro.

Last night, celebrities filled QT Gold Coast for the unveiling of the highly anticipated, Yamagen Japanese Restaurant. Actress Amber Heard, who is in town filming her anticipated movie Aquaman, was spotted hanging out at the new hotspot with executive producer Rob Cowan. The starlet, sporting a casual look complete with slicked back hair, stopped to take selfies with a few fans before heading to Stingray Lounge where the crew continued to party until the early morning.

Aviva Drescher spotted her celebrating her handsome son Harrison's 16th birthday at Downtown hotspot Megu in New York City.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro turned heads as she arrived at the Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza for summer fun in Spain. The Brazilian beauty and her basketball beau Jarod Homan jetted to Spain for some relaxation after partying in Tulum for fellow Angel Sara Sampaio’s birthday. Lais made her way through the lobby in a bright red, off-the-shoulder dress as she headed to The Beach Club at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza. After sipping on cocktails and indulging in a Mediterranean dinner, the supermodel and her friends continued drinks at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza’s outdoor pool in a spacious cabana.

Guillermo del Toro sipping on Patrón at the Patrón Tequila Collaboration Launch at Carondelet House in LA on July 24th. Photo credit: Sean Paul Franget/SPF Studios

Chrissy Teigen surprised firefighters at the Hoboken Firehouse in New Jersey with a delivery of food and special items from the McDelivery Collection for McDonald's. Photo credit: Getty Images for McDonald’s

Black Tap's new outpost just opened on Manhattan's Lower East Side joining locations in SoHo, the Meatpacking District and Midtown. Black Tap pays homage to the great American luncheonette experience. Chef/owner Joe Isidori's menu features burgers ranging from the classic All-American to The Vegan Burger, along with burger salad options, spicy Korean wings and sides such as Teriyaki Broccoli and Crispy Brussels Sprouts. The Greg Norman Burger, with wagyu beef, house buttermilk-dill dressing, blue cheese, and arugula won "People's Choice" at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition in both 2015 and 2016. Black Tap's signature "Crazyshakes" have become world famous for their whimsical and over the top decorations and flavors such as The Cotton Candy, Sweet n' Salty, and The Bam Bam Shake.

Jake Paul getting a post-workout VitaSquad Vitafit Recovery infusion at Anatomy at 1220 in Miami on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Last night, Flo Rida performed as Juventus soccer players celebrated their win over Paris St Germain at WALL during El Clasico Miami. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Angela Simmons (L) and Vanessa Simmons attend WE tv's celebration of ‘Smithsonian Institute National Museum of African American History and Culture on July 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Cast members(L) andattend WE tv's celebration of ‘ Growing Up Hip Hop ’ Season 3 at theon July 20, 2017 in Photo credit: Getty Images

Designer Kobi Halperin celebrates the launch of his limited-edition collection for Macy’s at The Ship in NYC. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Scott Foley Works Out With Gunnar Peterson in preparation for the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival Photo credit: Michael Simon

Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills arrive at NYLON and NVE Experience Agency Present After-Con at OMNIA San Diego on July 21, 2017 Photo credit: Getty Images

Pop culture icon and Instagram phenomenon Josh Ostrovsky, aka Fat Jewish, stopped by Black Tap's new Lower East Side outpost last night to introduce the award-winning burger and shake restaurant chain's summer Crazy Frosé made with his famed White Girl Rosé. The over-the-top concoction is decorated with Sour Patch Watermelons, peach rings, Swedish fish, a candy necklace, and a colorful whirly lollipop. The drink comes in a mug complete with a rim frosted with vanilla icing and coated in Nerds. The Crazy Frosé is available in Black Tap's Lower East Side, SoHo, Meatpacking District and Midtown locations through July 30.

Steve Shaw and Scott Eastwood at Doheny Room at Delano South Beach on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com

Gigi and Zayn give their French Bulldog a new bestie as the couple have rescued a mix pup adding to their family of four-legged friends. While Zayn’s Frenchie has been the star of the couple’s Instagram pages, most people have yet to see the couple’s rescued mix puppy they adopted a few months ago. After hearing about the Wag! dog walking service from her sister Bella, Gigi used the new app to help out with the rescue while she was travelling for work in New York. Hadid call for reinforcements back at home with Wag! to ensure her pup was taken care of. Hadid has been so busy travelling she has come to rely on the new Wag! service for their pampered pooches. The Hadid sisters are not the only ones enjoying the on-demand dog walkers – Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, Chloe Grace-Moretz and Mariah Carey have all posted about the new Wag! app.

Chris Lane, country star is mixing it up with his fans at a Hydroxycut Event

Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe sharing a kiss while out in West Hollywood Photo credit: MEGA

DeAndre Jordan of the LA Clippers celebrated his 29th birthday Saturday at Encore Beach Club in Wynn Las Vegas. With a group of 40, which included NBA champion Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors) and Marcus Camby (former NBA player), the party took over three cabanas overlooking the hot pool party action where they kept refreshed with Don Julio 1942, Ciroc and Ciroc Peach, Jameson, Moet Nectar Champagne, and Stella Artois.

Noah Galloway, the former United States Army soldier, extreme sports enthusiast and "Dancing with the Stars" alumnus, hosted bachelor party celebrations for a close pal Saturday at Encore Beach Club and Intrigue Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas. Injured during the Iraq War, losing his left arm above the elbow and left leg above the knee, nothing can slow down Galloway, and he showed his lust for life partying in high style from the comfort of a climate controlled luxury bungalow. Overlooking the hot pool party action and a DJ set by Diplo, the motivational speaker and author kept refreshed with Tito's Vodka cocktails and Heineken. Photo credit: Wynn Nightlife

Under Armour launched its newest global marketing campaign, Unlike Any. Through unique collaborations with spoken-word artists, this campaign celebrates the incredible achievements of female athletes that rise above gender comparisons. The women featured in this campaign include Misty Copeland, long distance runner and Harlem Run Crew founder Alison Désir, world champion sprinter Natasha Hastings, and two of Under Armour’s newest athletes; professional stuntwoman Jessie Graff, and Chinese taekwondo champion and actress Zoe Zhang (Lanxin Zhang). Additionally, world champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn’s Unlike Any film will premiere in Fall 2017.

Rachel Lindsay Leaves a Late Night Workout wearing 2(X)IST Activewear! ABC's The Bachelorette,Leaves a Late Night Workout wearing Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Celebrity stylist and Tv personality Derek Warburton walks the runway as he co-hosts the Feeric gala in Transylvania on Saturday night w/ celebrity MC Cosmina Pasarin & Feeric fashion week founder Mitichi Feeric.

Beverly Mitchell! The mother of two It’s story time for 7th Heaven’s! The mother of two posted this adorable photo to Instagram , captioning it “Die Laughing Jokes for Kids” is a fun way to get kids to read! It’s fun for me too! Love our reading time!” Ah, the little things in life… Photo credit: Beverly Mitchell Instagram

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its Swim Issue with cover star Kate Bock at Delano South Beach on Friday, July 21, 2017 Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com

Sober Hollywood star, Steve-O, proudly shows off his NY Times Best Selling Book ‘Steve-O Professional Idiot: A Memoir’ in front of the world’s #1 recovery merchandise store, My 12 Step Store ! Based in Los Angeles My 12 Step Store online ships worldwide and is the home to the very best in recovery books and unique gifts such as AA coins and medallions , books, t-shirts, jewelry, key-chains and much, much more!

Ashley Benson spotted hanging poolside at The Beach at Dream Downtown.

Ryan Gosling at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego During Comic Con Photo credit: Hew Burney

The ORIGINAL Alfredo Sauce was made using only four ingredients: Parmigiano Reggiano, salted butter, olive oil and cultured skim milk. Here it is folks! The ORIGINAL! Nothing else but pure ingredients. You can get Original Alfredo Sauce atAviva Drescher' whole family LOVES it!!!! #alfredosauce #mangiare #pasta #italianfood #Rome #theonlyoriginal was made using only four ingredients: Parmigiano Reggiano, salted butter, olive oil and cultured skim milk. Here it is folks!Nothing else but pure ingredients. You can get Original Alfredo Sauce at Alfredo1914.com . #RHONY Alum' whole family LOVES it!!!! #alfredosauce #mangiare #pasta #italianfood #Rome #theonlyoriginal

Rick Fox kicks off National Tequila Day and his birthday with a celebratory post for Herradura’s “Luck Is Earned” campaign Photo credit: Facebook

Alfie Allen at the Pepsi Fantasy Food Truck at Fandom Fest in San Diego Photo credit: Michael Simon

E! News host Catt Sadler and actress Ali Landry attend the bareMinerals Made-2-Fit app launch event in Los Angeles,CA. Photo credit: MOVI Inc.

Leonardo DiCaprio was looking for some treats yesterday when he attended not one but both of the treats! Magazine parties at Miami Swim Week. The daytime pool party was held on the roof of the uber chic 1 Hotel and saw the most beautiful models and south beach elite come together for a sexy and stylish white party. Leo was sporting a green baseball cap and beard and was relaxing with a group of friends in a poolside cabana with cocktails being served by Absolut ELYX. Naked models wearing only gold tape wowed the crowd as they paraded around the venue and posed for photos, artist Joel Alvarez of The Black Tape Project also performed a live taping of another nude model at the party. Also at the pool party was treats! Magazine editor and publisher Steve Shaw, Scott Eastwood, Rocky Barnes and Elsie Hewitt.

Celebrity stylist and tv personality Derek Warburton celebrated his Birthday in style by being awarded the honor of Ambassador of Feeric Fashion week in Romania.

Friday night at TAO in The Venetian, actress AnnaLynne McCord celebrated her 30th birthday. The “90210” star kicked off her birthday weekend with dinner at TAO restaurant where she enjoyed the satay of sea bass and orange chicken. After dinner, McCord and her entourage headed upstairs to TAO nightclub where she received a special birthday presentation complete with a cake adorned with the number “30”. The group danced the night away at their VIP table as DJ Beatbreaker manned the decks.

Last night, chart topping rapper Wale kicked off Swim Miami with a special dj set and performance at WALL for fans including Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula. While manning the turntables, he performed his chart topping hits Ambition, Lotus Flower Bomb and MY PYT, giving guests a preview of WALL’s upcoming 8th year anniversary bash on Saturday.

Audrina Patridge At Doheny Room At Delano South Beach on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com

Personality and Lifestyle Expert Quad Webb-Lunceford of Bravo's Married To Medicine was spotted at her cooking demonstration with Williams-Sonoma in Lenox Square! Over 500 fans turned out to sample and see the pint size star bring her famous #CookingWithQuad Instagram segments to life! Quad cooked her delicious chicken sliders, blackened seared scallops atop a spoonful of savory risotto and grilled asparagus along with southern fried chicken. Not to mention adult patrons were able to wash it all down with the finest spirit provided by First Class Vodka!

Eva Longoria Baston at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza for the Global Gift Foundation Beach Day Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Goldbergs” actress AJ MicHalka spotted enjoying Wanderlust Creamery at the Away Melrose Opening Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo credit: Getty Images

Actress, Jackie Cruz takes a seat with her favorite Cognac, Rémy Martin XO as she cruises through the Seine River in Paris on her recent trip to Paris with Rémy Martin Photo credit: Getty Images

The cast of Kingsman, Channing Tatum Pedro Pascal, Collin Firth, Taron Egerton, Halle Berry & Jeff Bridges, Surprised Fans at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego During Comic Con

Rob Riggle is ready to ride the waves at the new Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki. Photo credit: Ashley Smith for Holiday Inn Express

sunnies—recent limited edition Amber Rose spotted with boyfriend 21 Savage wearing QUAYXKYLIE sunnies—recent limited edition Quay Australia collaboration with Kylie Jenner. 21 Savage is also wearing Quay Australia sunglasses while out and about in NYC on July 18, 2019 Photo credit: BACKGRID

#RHONY Alum Aviva Drescher and kids joined Haddad Brands for a sneak peek of the latest back-to-school looks from Nike, Levi's, Jordan, Converse and Hurley.

Giuliana Rancic and Savannah Chrisley! The party was part of HSN's 40th Anniversary Birthday Month, and the stars even helped cut a giant birthday cake for guests, including Savannah's dad Todd Chrisley, to enjoy while checking out the hot new collections from the two fashionistas. Giuliana, an HSN veteran, celebrated her latest collection "first collection for HSN, appropriately titled, HSN threw an exclusive bash last night in Hollywood, to celebrate the latest fashion collections from TV stars (and designers)and! The party was part of HSN's 40th Anniversary Birthday Month, and the stars even helped cut a giant birthday cake for guests, including Savannah's dad, to enjoy while checking out the hot new collections from the two fashionistas. Giuliana, an HSN veteran, celebrated her latest collection " G by Giuliana " and Savannah debuted hercollection for HSN, appropriately titled, Faith Over Fear ! The two will appear on HSN Thursday, July 27th from 9-11p, but the collections are currently shopable online!

Vanessa Hudgens spotted at the Enchantimals launch event taking a selfie with a fan in Santa Monica Photo credit: Michael Simon

Chef Marcus Samuelsson stops by the Pure Leaf Tea House in SoHo, NYC to celebrate the launch of Tea House Collection's new web series, the “MasterCraft Series,” now at PureLeaf.com. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Real Housewife of Orange County Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug celebrated the release of the summer issue of their magazine Nobleman with Jeremy Renner on the cover at Timothy Oulton. Photo credit: Corbin Ballard

Julianne Hough struck a pose wearing an ARTESANO hat while on her honeymoon with new husband Brooks Laich.

XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas with an unannounced performance of her new single, "Sorry Not Sorry". Clad in a black tank with fishnet crop top and black pants and boots, the pop star was backed by Grammy-winning pop duo The Chainsmokers who were behind the decks spinning a set of their hits last night as part of their Wynn Nightlife residency. Lovato and her party of 20, which included pal Nick Jonas, partied at a stage table to help celebrate her new single. Superstar DJ/producer Diplo was also among the group. Lovato posted video snippets of her performance on her Demi Lovato surprised a packed house Friday night atin Wynn Las Vegas with an unannounced performance of her new single, "Sorry Not Sorry". Clad in a black tank with fishnet crop top and black pants and boots, the pop star was backed by Grammy-winning pop duo The Chainsmokers who were behind the decks spinning a set of their hits last night as part of their Wynn Nightlife residency. Lovato and her party of 20, which included pal Nick Jonas, partied at a stage table to help celebrate her new single. Superstar DJ/producer Diplo was also among the group. Lovato posted video snippets of her performance on her Instagram

Lapalme Magazine creative director Derek Warburton strikes a pose w/ models from the Nous Mode at the Zoo Garden, in Sibiu Transylvania, on his first day as Ambassador of Feeric Fashion week.

David Beckham and Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates Uninterrupted’s 3rd annual afterparty at Avenue Los Angeles Photo credit: Jerritt Clark

daniel patrick on Friday! The model rocked the crop sweat sleeveless in dune while shopping at the Malibu Country Mart with supermodel mom Cindy Crawford ($ Kaia Gerber was spotted wearingon Friday! The model rocked theinwhile shopping at the Malibu Country Mart with supermodel mom Cindy Crawford ($ 140 ,). Photo credit: Getty Images

Laila Ali and Barbara Corcoran team up with T.J.Maxx to host the The Maxx You Project Workshop, encouraging women pursuing their dreams to let their individuality shine, in New York City. Photo credit: Getty Images

Brooke Shields puts her best foot forward wearing the HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 4 sneakers while walking her dog in the Hamptons Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Desiigner attended the Adidas and The Manchester United Squad present Unmissable at The Highlight Room at DREAM Hollywood Photo credit: Getty Images

Ashley Greene attends SIMPLY LA Fashion + Beauty Conference Powered by NYLON at The Grove LA Photo credit: Getty Images

Chris Paciello & Rick Ross at Rockwell Nightclub on Saturday, July 15 2017. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

"Haters Back Off" star Angela Kinsey attends Ocena's Seachange Summer Party in Laguna Beach,CA Photo credit: MOVI Inc.

Recently announced Boss Bottled Fragrance Ambassador Chris Hemsworth front row at BOSS Menswear Fashion Show Spring Summer 2018 alongside Sebastian Stan. Photo credit: AKR PR Instagram

Italian heartthrob actor Massi Furlan seen leaving 'Osteria Bigoli' restaurant on Montana Ave, Santa Monica.

Aviva Drescher spotted on a #datenight w husband Reid at one of our faves Da Marcella in SoHo.

On Friday and Saturday (July 14th and 15th), pop superstar Ed Sheeran’s full range of talent was on display at his two sold-out headline concerts inside the Mohegan Sun Arena. The multi-Grammy Award winning artist was met with overwhelming excitement in Uncasville, CT, where fans went crazy for Sheeran’s perfectly curated 17-song set featuring his biggest radio hits and recent releases off his newest album, ÷ (divide). Some of the top crowd-pleasers included his No. 1 hit “Shape of You,” along with “Bloodstream,” “Happier” and “You Don’t Need Me, I Don’t Need You.” There was even a proposal on Friday night, made during his performance of “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here,” which Sheeran duly noted from the stage.

This Fall, GUESS is proud to introduce Cuban Mexican American multiplatinum chart topping singer/songwriter, Camila Cabello as the face of the GUESS Jeans Fall 2017 advertising campaign alongside model, Alex Dellisola. On the heels of releasing her hit debut solo single “Crying In The Club” and her show stopping performance at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, Camila’s career continues to soar with the launch of her being featured as the star of GUESS’ latest iconic GUESS campaign. Taking inspiration from GUESS’ roots and all-American style, the iconic black and white campaign reflects GUESS’ rich denim heritage that has characterized the brand for the past several decades.

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator surprise fans during day two of Budweiser presents Budland to celebrate Budweiser’s new California state bottles on Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Vic Mensa being gifted the Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne at the listening party for his new album “The Autobiography” at the Ace Hotel in Chicago. Photo credit: Onasis Odelmo

Karlie Kloss celebrated an early birthday on Saturday night at Wall Miami. The 6'2 supermodel arrived at 1am not aware her 6 girlfriends had planned a surprise party with a champagne bottles parade for her at the Miami hotspot.

Brooke Burke-Charvet leaves a morning work out, wearing 2(X)IST activewear, looking toned & fit as always.

Mychal Kendricks, NFL Linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, photographed by a group of paparazzi in Hong Kong during a pre-season vacation.

Carl Radke wearing his new pair of Maui Jim Tail Slide sungasses!

TV personalities Dorinda Medley (L) and John Mahdessian attend The PINK PARTY presented by SWISH at Pier 81 on July 8, 2017 in New York City.

TV Personality Siggy Flicker (L) and The Fat Jew attend The PINK PARTY presented by SWISH at Pier 81 on July 8, 2017 in New York City.

V Personality Jonathan Cheban attends The PINK PARTY presented by Swish at Pier 81 on July 8, 2017 in New York City.

TV Personality Dolores Catania (L) and The Fat Jew attend The PINK PARTY presented by SWISH at Pier 81 on July 8, 2017 in New York City.

Kash Doll, Porsha Williams, Bernice Burgos and Cardi B host the “Ultimate White Party 2017” presented by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege at Chene Park in Detroit. Photo credit: Art King

Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton and A.J. Ramos with Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid at Rockwell Nightclub on Monday, July 10th, 2017. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

Actress Jamie Chung attends the Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne launch party at Monk Space on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Limited Edition release by urban artist JonOne, which features a colorful, vibrant design, is the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy V.S and several internationally renowned artists. Photo credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy

Olivia Munn was spotted carrying yet again the ​ August Marrakech Tote ​while out and about today, July 13, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada.

In celebration of Jessica Simpson’s 37th birthday, the pop star and her husband Eric Johnson headed out for couples night at rooftop restaurant CATCH LA. The couple was joined by her sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross and BFF Cacee Cobb along with their husbands Evan Ross and Donald Faison. The group enjoyed dinner and drinks overlooking views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown Los Angeles. After birthday toasts from Jessica’s husband and her family, Cacee presented the birthday girl with a giant birthday cake to top off the night.

Kaplan Twins Allie and Lexi enjoy a late night snack with Zapp’s® Potato Chips attend the Talent Resources Sports Party hosted by Martell Cognac at Playboy Headquarters on July 11, 2017

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Robby Hayes was spotted at the Talent Resources Sports Party hosted by Martell Cognac at Playboy Headquarters on July 11, 2017

Talent Resources Sports Co-Founder Michael Heller, Cooper Hefner and David Spencer attend the Talent Resources Sports Party hosted by Martell Cognac at Playboy Headquarters on July 11, 2017

Jersey Shore stars Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly Delvecchio, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi Giancola try the new Chicken Parmesan Sandwich at Burger King restaurants

JoJo Fletcher stops by the St. Ives Mixing Bar In New York City to create her own custom face scrub with her favorite natural ingredients Photo credit: Michael Simon

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at The Chop Shop in Chicago as part of the M&M’S Spotlight concert series Photo credit: Alyssa Schukar/Associated Press

Megan Fox shows her support for the #3890tigers campaign, a movement created by World Wildlife Fund and Tiger Beer to put an end to illegal tiger trade Photo credit: Startraksphoto

Actress Alison Sweeney teams up with Arm & Hammer toothpaste to host a smile-friendly farm luncheon at NYC’s Riverpark restaurant and urban farm Photo credit: Michael Simon

GOT actor Kristian Nairn “holds the door” for unsuspecting tour goers on TripAdvisor’s #1 Game of Thrones Tour in Northern Ireland Photo credit: StarTraksphoto