Fergie, Ludacris and JinJooas from DNCE spent quality time together at The MAXIM Super Bowl Party 2017 presented by Thomas J. Henry produced by Karma International at the Smart Financial Centre last night in Sugarland, Texas. The Official MAXIM Super Bowl Party 2017 took place at the Smart Financial Centre – a state-of-the-art, brand-new facility in the greater Houston area, which accommodated over 4,500 tastemakers and VIP’s. The exclusive affair, presented by Thomas J. Henry and produced by Karma International, had an outstanding talent line up, featuring hip hop recording artist Travis Scott, DNCE, a deejay set by DJ Khaled, strolling performers, aerialists and more!