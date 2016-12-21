1 of 72

Rowan Papier Rowan Papier Irina Shayk spotted shooting an ad for Ellen Tracy New York, where she joins the ranks of supermodel icons Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Seymour and Christy Turlington - all of whom have been featured in the fashion brand’s campaigns.

Julianne Hough and her fiancé pose for a photo with Propel’s Star Wars Battle Drones and Star Wars Christmas trees at Just Jared’s Holiday Party.

TV Personality and 106.1 WBLI Chanel Omari & Mob Wives’ Brittany Fogarty supporting Steve Stanulis at the premiere of “Fifth Borough” at The Attic in NYC

Ryan Newman playing with virtual makeup app , YouCam Makeup.

Fake mother daughter tux pants #modernfamily #holidayparty A photo posted by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:44pm PST “Twinning” Ariel Winter and Julie Bowen arriving in matching tuxedo pants at ABC’s Modern Family’s Holiday party at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge.

MOVI Inc. MOVI Inc. This Is Us star Mandy Moore picks up something special for the holidays at The Grove in L.A.

Splash News Splash News Lovebirds Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up as Mr and Mrs Santa Claus to pay a surprise visit to some sick kids in California. Here are the A-list couple brining some smiles to the patients at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles for the Christmas holidays. "They joined families for a holiday sing-along, handed out gifts, took photos with each family, and asked everyone what the holidays meant to them," said Monica Rizzo, who works at the hospital. "They also visited several patients who were too sick to leave their rooms, including a megafan who got a surprise happy birthday duet from Katy and Orlando," she added.

You guys, I think I'm in love. The #iHome #Zenergy light and sound therapy speaker gave me the BEST night's sleep. #iZBT10 A photo posted by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:34am PST Whitney Port wakes up refreshed thanks to the lights and sounds of iHome's Zenergy

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Justin Bieber shows off his inked body while jogging

Girl Meets World star Corey Fogelmanis celebrated the holidays with Ronald McDonald House Charities at their annual holiday party in Los Angeles.”

Sir Paul McCartney attending an intimate pre-screening cocktail event featuring elit Vodka cocktails at the luxurious ONYX room at the Park Hyatt hotel followed by a special screening of This Beautiful Fantastic.

Michael Simon Michael Simon Dove Cameron spotted wearing the scünci Multi-Wear Hat & Hairband

Michael Simon Michael Simon St. Jude patient John Claude, age 5, and Marlo Thomas stock shopping carts full of Kmart toys while on a shopping spree to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WWE Superstar & E! Total Diva Alum Ariane Andrew brought the heat to Sacramento today putting the men of Good Say Sacramento Cody Stark (L) & Kenneth Rudulph (R) through a crash course in keeping health and wellness top of mind these holidays w fitness tips for your inner Diva which you can do at home.

Toya Wright spotted out and about shopping at Rasheeda's clothing store Pressed ATL. Rasheeda showed off her popular front lace up pants available at PressedALT.com.

Breakout star, Ashton Sanders of the Golden Globe nominated film, “Moonlight” dined at the waterfront restaurant, SALT at Marina Del Rey Hotel with a group of friends over the weekend.

Splash News Splash News Doutzen Kroes models Hunkemoller lingerie

Splash News Splash News Alessandra Ambrosio, spotted wearing Moon River's tan sweater dress while out and about this past weekend.

Splash News Splash News Ariel Winter is seen shopping at The Grove in West Hollywood, California

DJ Pauly D got into the holiday spirit as he deejayed during his residency at The Pool After Dark in Harrah's Resort Atlantic City

American actress Jennifer Lawrence and American actor Chris Pratt attend the press conference of director Morten Tyldum's film "Passengers" on December 17, 2016 in Beijing, China.

Coach Announces Selena Gomez As New Face of the Brand.

Chanel Iman spotted in Kohl’s k/lab open-back dress and Bruno Magli Alberta Over-the-Knee Boots while walking in FiDi NYC yesterday.

Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, Adam Devine and more at the BED|STÜ Lakers shopping event on Sunday night.

New couple Malika Haqq and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were all smiles as DeLeón Tequila and Billboard celebrated the release of the DeLeón 100 with a private performance by Miguel at The Sayers Club last night in LA.

Miguel looked dapper in a black ensemble while DeLeón Tequila and Billboard celebrated the release of the DeLeón 100 with a private performance by the Grammy-winning recording artist last night at The Sayers Club in LA.

Miguel led the crowd in a special toast reminding fans to never conform, always be bold and different while DeLeón Tequila and Billboard celebrated the release of the DeLeón 100 with a private performance by the Grammy-winning recording artist at The Sayers Club last night in LA.

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey with her sister Mallory and Financial Coach Stormy Wellington at the Lloyd Family Foundation event.

Over the weekend, Christina Aguilera celebrated her 36th birthday with some help from Skylanders Imaginators, the newest installment in the beloved kids video game franchise, and her son Max’s all-time favorite game. XTina’s Christmas Candyland at her Beverly Hills home, included a Skylanders Imaginators vignette with game stations where guests played Skylanders Imaginators, and created their very own Skylanders characters before heading over to the Skylanders candy wall.

Orlando Welsh Orlando Welsh Artist Sham Ibrahim and Human Ken Doll Justin were spotted leaving Janice Dickinson's wedding in Beverly Hills. The ultra-private event took place in Beverly Hills at socialite Suzane Hughes multi million dollar estate!

Celebrity stylist Ali Levine wearing PromGirl poses with Annalynne McCord and WE TV's Anthony Pazos at Together1Heart Gala red carpet to help prevent Human Trafficking in Los Angeles, CA.

Donald Traill / Invision for Hennessy / AP Images Donald Traill / Invision for Hennessy / AP Images Actor, author and philanthropist Hill Harper accepts the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Award for his dedication to empowering the next generation of multicultural professionals on December 15, 2016 at Sousa House in New York City. Now in its 13th year, the Privilège Award is bestowed to individuals who, like Hennessy, have achieved unparalleled levels of accomplishment and use their success to give back to others in their community.

Michael Simon Michael Simon Jessica Biel at Au Fudge in front of mural inspired by new Netflix kids series, Luna Petunia

Joe Jonas' Twitter Joe Jonas' Twitter Joe Jonas surprised a lucky Amazon Prime Now customer in NYC with a Golden Ticket prize (which are surprise “thank you” gifts to Prime members who saved time this holiday by skipping a trip to the store)

Yesterday afternoon, Ashley Tisdale was spotted picking up a couple cases of Freixenet Cava Minis and holiday decorations at BevMo in Studio City.

Photo by Joey Kennedy Photography for Oral-B Glide Photo by Joey Kennedy Photography for Oral-B Glide Antonio Brown unveiled his holiday card featuring fans who photoBOOMed him with their boomin' smiles thanks to Oral-B Glide at the Pittsburgh City-County Building on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

FRIGO FRIGO Last minute shopping? FRIGO Crown is the perfect gift for that special man on your holiday list. Available at Neiman Marcus and IWearFrigo.com

Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima sits court side as the Brooklyn Nets play the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

Reality star and artist Sham Ibrahim seen in Palm Desert, CA at The Hood Bar and Pizza where he hosts Drag Queen Bingo every Tuesday! The Hood Bar is at 74360 Highway 111 in Palm Desert and Sham can be seen there every Tuesday night for his Bingo/ Drag show! Please visit http://thehoodbar.com

Michael Simon Michael Simon Tis The Season: Sophia Bush takes a break from holiday shopping to pick up a snack and Excedrin Extra Strength

Pop Star Kristine Elezaj an ‘I Heart Radio Macy’s Rising Star’ Finalist oozed sex appeal on location in California for her new music video ‘Euphoria’ shot by Jose Omar Hernandez (who shot Justin Bieber "Purpose : The Movement" which got a 2016 VMA Nomination) which released today on VEVO

TV Personality Aviva Drescher shopping at The Shoe Box on the upper east side, Manhattan. Word on the street says The Shoe Box has their own line of amazing shoes! We can't wait to see Aviva wearing them!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kristin Cavallari, spotted bundled up California style in the Jocelyn Mustang fur while out and about today, December 13th, 2016 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Michael Simon Michael Simon Lea Michele surprises a lucky Amazon Prime Now customer in LA with a Golden Ticket prize (which are surprise “thank you” gifts to Prime members who saved time this holiday by skipping a trip to the store)

Getty Images Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Getty Images Getty Images Exposed Bodysuit. AnnaLynne McCord attended the Not For Sale x Z Shoe benefit this weekend in Los Angeles dressed in Bossa's

Getty Images Getty Images Gigi Hadid, spotted wearing the Quay Australia Showtime Sunglasses that she wore while out and about on December 12th, 2016 in New York City.

Actress Simone Missick who plays Misty Knight on Netflix’s Luke Cage, dined with friends at Sea Fire Grill in New York City.

Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye Wayne & Cynthia Boich, Jesse Palmer and Matt Brooks Host Sunday Brunch for UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Bazaar Mar at SLS Brickell

This week Anjali held a show drive in Sacramento for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Sacramento. Its the "1st annual Anjali Youth Shoe Giveaway" Anjali's shoe drive had special guests attend the great cause like Willie Cauley- Stein Sacramento Kings Basketball & Myles Parrish recording artist, Previously from the group Kalin and Myles.

If you've ever been embarrassed by serving a guest a wine glass with lipstick residue on it, you can kiss that feeling goodbye. KissAway Wipes are now available in time for the holidays, find them here ! These easy-to-use, moistened towelette are the quickest, sure-fire way to remove lipstick stains. Simply wipe the stain away before you wash the glass or stick in the dishwasher and then throw away the wipe.

Getty Images Getty Images AnnaLynne McCord shopping the latest fashion and beauty brands on Livby at their launch event in West Hollywood. Annalynne McCord showcased her stunning long legs in Ellie Playsuit shopping the latest fashion and beauty brands onat their launch event in West Hollywood. Annalynne McCord showcased her stunning long legs in Kookai's

TV personality and Celebrity stylist Derek Warburton talks holiday looks from www.Josabank.com on We Are Austin this morning with models Michael Palafox, Cooper Robinson, Malcolm Rogers.

Matrix Style Link collection to create Lily Collins’ wispy, romantic look for the Critics’ Choice Awards. Celebrity Stylist Gregory Russell used products from thecollection to create Lily Collins’ wispy, romantic look for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Michael Simon Michael Simon Tia Mowry earns cash back with her Chase Freedom card while shopping at a wholesale club

Sophia Fritz Sophia Fritz Chicago PD star Sophia Bush out holiday shopping in Chicago picks up best-selling game Destiny: The Collection for a close friend

Getty Images/Kola House Getty Images/Kola House Ellie Goulding performs during Musicians on Call Deck the Halls Holiday Sweater Party at Kola House in NYC

Michael Simon Michael Simon Eric and Jessie James Decker at the Old Navy PJ party thrown for the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club

Michael Simon Michael Simon Brooke Burke and her kids stocked up on animal pillows from Walmart

Michael Simon Michael Simon Bethenny Frankel surprises fans purchasing Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli at a local Miami Publix

Michael Simon Michael Simon Don’t end up on your cat’s naughty list… AnnaLynne McCord remembers to treat hers with Temptations this holiday!

Michael Simon Michael Simon Amex Blue Cash Everyday ambassadors and newlyweds Anna Camp and Skylar Astin prepare for epic holiday entertaining in L.A.

TV Personality Aviva Drescher & family enjoying a perfect New York winters day at family fun spot The Sugar Factory in the Meatpacking District.

Alan Nimblette Alan Nimblette Teyana Taylor striking a pose at her Hennessy V.S hosted birthday dinner after party at Rumor Cleveland.

Splash News Splash News Blac Chyna Leaves A Bowling Alley in Los Angeles on Her Can Am Motocycle

Matt Sayles/Invision for Duracell/AP Images Matt Sayles/Invision for Duracell/AP Images Duracell celebrates its 1 million battery donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide by joining forces with Lucasfilm and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” to transform Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) into a galactic playground, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, powering imagination for those who need it most.

Matthew Gilbertson Matthew Gilbertson Dave Navarro, Oliver Peck and Chris Nunez celebrated the season finale of Ink Master’s at Chef Santos’ Lower East Side hotspot,Beauty & Essex. Navarro, holding a guitar to compliment the décor inside the pawn shop inspired space, posed for pictures with his pals during the party. This is the third-year Beauty & Essex has hosted the finale party.

Actress and original 90210 cast member Tori Spelling attended the FabFitFun Winter Formal #90sEdition Presented by Cottonelle on December 9, 2016.

Ashley Benson spotted in Kohl’s k/lab lace trim cami and k/lab faux fur jacket while doing some window-shopping in NYC earlier today. You can get this cami, faux fur jacket and more from the k/lab collection at Kohls.com.