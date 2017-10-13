Tearful Vegas Sheriff Slams ‘Conspiracy’ During Emotional Update About Mass Shooting

The Sheriff revealed that there had been three targets during the fateful night. With his voice breaking, Lombardo noted that Officer Brady Cook
sustained four gunshot wounds as he arrived at the Mandalay Bay hotel. “The suspect was firing
upon the crowd as our officers started to arrive by vehicles,” he said, becoming choked up. “He [Paddock] adjusted his fire and directed it to the police individuals. The response of those individuals saved lives. Maybe it was preventing the wolf from getting to his door.”