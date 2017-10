Stephen Paddock's arsenal splayed out on his hotel room floor, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the Bone-chilling leaked photographs reveal Las Vegas shooter arsenal splayed out on his hotel room floor, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the horrifying images . Click through to see the shocking scene when the SWAT teams blew the door off Paddock's Mandalay Bay suite, which he used as a nest to open fire on 22,000 people attending an outdoor concert festival on Sunday night, leaving at least 59 people dead, injuring 527 others.

Images partially show the Vegas shooter's body after he committed suicide as authorities reveal he set up a camera on a room service cart outside the hotel room so he could be warned when police were arriving.

Neat piles of stacked magazines can be seen behind the pillar next to the gunman's kill setup.

The photos show several assault rifles laying next to the 64-year-old's lifeless body.

Spent bullet casings are seen littered across the room in the shocking images.