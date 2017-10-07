Vanessa Lachey And Partner Maks Rehearse After ‘DWTS’ Feud

Vanessa Lachey
and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy
are rehearsing for Dancing with the Stars again this weekend after their shocking feud
was exclusively revealed by RadarOnline.com. The handsome pro missed Monday's live taping of the hit ABC reality show and dancer Alan Bersten
had to substitute for him with Lachey. A source told Radar that Chmerkovskiy ditched the show due to Lachey's "diva demands." Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!
Radar sources say that Vanessa, 36, wife of boy band star Nick Lachey, 43, who is also competing on DWTS this season, has made things nightmarish behind the scenes.
Before Chmerkovskiy's strange absence for what he called "personal issues" on DWTS this week, a source told Radar, "Vanessa is an absolute nightmare to work with. She was not following his direction and the two of them were constantly getting into fights….Eventually he just had enough of her!"
While Lachey dances with Chmerkovskiy, 37, Nick's partner is Maks' wife, Peta Murgatroyd, 31. On the season premiere, Vanessa told cohost Erin Andrews on air, "My husband's with another woman right now bumping and grinding. We are going to have to be okay with this."
But Radar's source noted that Lachey is so jealous of her husband dancing with Murgatroyd that Chmerkovskiy refused to perform with her during the drama.
"Vanessa was unloading all of her drama on Maks, knowing that Maks is Peta's husband," the source told Radar.
Chmerkovskiy thinks that Vanessa is "absolutely delusional," said Radar's DWTS spy.
But have the partners kissed and made up? Lachey and Chmerkovskiy were spotted going to and from their dance rehearsal studio this weekend. Still, as Radar has reported, there was coercion involved. A source said DWTS execs threatened to fire hunky Maks
if he didn't return to work with Vanessa.
