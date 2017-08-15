Val Kilmer Makes First Public Appearance After Terminal Cancer Crisis!

Actor Val Kilmer
was just spotted on the historic Allen Street in Tombstone, Arizona, after months of being MIA from the public, RadarOnline.com can report. Making a much-awaited return to the Old West town in order to celebrate the life of gunfighter Doc Holliday – whom he famously played in the 1993 film Tombstone – the once sickly actor looked happier than ever as fans chanted, “We love you, Val.”
During the “Holli-Days” parade, the once-cancer-struck star made his entrance in a horse-drawn carriage. Looking healthier than he has in months, Kilmer, 57, was all smiles during his appearance, and even posed for pictures.
“If the cancer has spread beyond the head and the neck into the lymph nodes and other parts of the body, it’s rarely, if ever, curable,” said Dr. Jerome Spunberg, who has not treated the actor.
After canceling various appearances
, Kilmer was seen looking sickly while still denying his health crisis. In June, he was pictured looking skeletal, as he finally admitted that while he had been battling terminal throat cancer, his prayers had allowed him to be healed!
The deeply religious actor had not been spotted out in public ever since – until now!
