Val Kilmer Makes First Public Appearance After Terminal Cancer Crisis! thumbnail

He’s Back

Val Kilmer Makes First Public Appearance After Terminal Cancer Crisis!

Is the ‘healed’ star ready to head back to Hollywood?

By
Posted on
Val Kilmer Makes First Public Appearance After Terminal Cancer Crisis! thumbnail
View gallery 7
RADAR
Val Kilmer Makes First Public Appearance After Terminal Cancer Crisis!
1 of 7
Actor Val Kilmer was just spotted on the historic Allen Street in Tombstone, Arizona, after months of being MIA from the public, RadarOnline.com can report. Making a much-awaited return to the Old West town in order to celebrate the life of gunfighter Doc Holliday – whom he famously played in the 1993 film Tombstone – the once sickly actor looked happier than ever as fans chanted, “We love you, Val.”

Photo credit: RADAR

During the “Holli-Days” parade, the once-cancer-struck star made his entrance in a horse-drawn carriage. Looking healthier than he has in months, Kilmer, 57, was all smiles during his appearance, and even posed for pictures.

Photo credit: RADAR

As Radar revealed this past May, Kilmer had a serious health scare when medical professionals believed his cancerous oral tumors has spread form his throat to his entire body.

Photo credit: RADAR

“If the cancer has spread beyond the head and the neck into the lymph nodes and other parts of the body, it’s rarely, if ever, curable,” said Dr. Jerome Spunberg, who has not treated the actor.

Photo credit: RADAR

After canceling various appearances, Kilmer was seen looking sickly while still denying his health crisis. In June, he was pictured looking skeletal, as he finally admitted that while he had been battling terminal throat cancer, his prayers had allowed him to be healed!

Photo credit: RADAR

He even hinted that he’d love to star in a Top Gun Sequel.  “I’m ready Tom — still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!” he wrote on Instagram.

Photo credit: RADAR

The deeply religious actor had not been spotted out in public ever since – until now! Do you think Kilmer is all healed and ready to go back to Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: RADAR

Comments