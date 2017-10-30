Val Kilmer’s Bizarre Wheelchair Incident Sparks New Cancer Fears

Val Kilmer shocked onlookers when he was wheeled through Los Angeles International Airport huddled underneath a black shroud. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery of exclusive photos to see the bizarre scene and to find out more about the new abuse scandal he’s now caught up in! shocked onlookers when he was wheeled through Los Angeles International Airport huddled underneath a black shroud. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery of exclusive photos to see the bizarre scene and to find out more about the new abuse scandal he’s now caught up in! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kilmer had to be wheeled through LAX on Oct. 30.

Kilmer, whose frail wrists barely peeked out from under a black cloth thrown over his head, clutched his phone while a worker helped him make his way through the airport.

Kilmer, who recently admitted to having had cancer, has not often been seen in public over the past year, sparking concerns for his health.

Kilmer's LAX outing comes amid allegations that he once punched actress Caitlin O'Heaney while auditioning for Oliver Stone.

"When I got to the room and Val Kilmer picked me up and shaked me , throwing me down to the floor," O'Heaney told BuzzFeed News, in breach of the non-disclosure agreement she signed after Kilmer and Stone reportedly paid her company $24,500. "Stone just stood there the whole time laughing."

"I went down to my car and I cried for about 20 minutes," she said of her reaction after the 1989 audition for Stone's move The Doors.

As Radar first reported in 2015, Kilmer, 57, had a cancerous tumor in his throat, though he tried to deny the claim.

"Val is a wonderful guy who is dealing with exactly what I had …things don't look too good for him," the Wall Street star, 73, said in October 2016. "My prayers are with him ."

Kilmer finally acknowledged his battle with the disease last spring, claiming he's undergone a "healing of cancer."