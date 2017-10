Val Kilmer’s Bizarre Wheelchair Incident Sparks New Cancer Fears

12 of 12

“But my tongue is still swollen altho [sic] healing all the time. Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weathe,” Kilmer told fans in April during a Reddit AMA session. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID