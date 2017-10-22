Mickey Rourke Appears Unrecognizable After Nose Job

Mickey Rourke
got a nose job just days ago, as E! News
,and the plastic surgery enthusiast
wasn't shy about showing off his new look. As RadarOnline.com's photos show, Rourke, 65, hit Beverly Hills in tight clothes that flaunted his manhood and midriff! Scroll through Radar's gallery for more.
Earlier this month, Rourke told followers on Instagram that he'd had a nose job. A photo showed him with a nose bandage and shaking hands with his plastic surgeon.
Rourke wrote on Instagram about his plastic surgery, "Moments after nose surgery with Dr. Dhir. Now i am "pretty again":(lol)...one more to go. I don't know what day it is don't even realize operation is over."
This weekend, the tough guy actor was seen walking in Beverly Hills after he had lunch. "I had my nose broken twice," he has said.
Rourke wore tight jeans that showed a noticeable bulge! But that's nothing new for the Barfly star. As Radar has reported, he flaunted his manhood in skin-tight boxers this summer
.
Former boxer Rourke has said about his plastic surgeries, "Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together."
