Tyler Baltierra In Therapy After Catelynn Lowell Checks Into Rehab For Depression

'Teen Mom OG’ dad is ‘beside himself’ after his wife experienced suicidal thoughts.

Catelynn Lowell is in rehab after experiencing suicidal thoughts, but how is her husband Tyler Baltierra coping while his wife is in treatment? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG dad is seeking therapy as well.
“Tyler seemed beside himself,” a source close to the couple told Radar. “He already has his next appointment for therapy scheduled. He’s super self aware so I know he’s going to be in therapy a lot.”

Fortunately for Baltierra, his mother-in-law April and mom Kim have been supportive. “April babysits a lot so Tyler can have some time to focus on himself,” the insider said. “Their daughter will be okay and well taken care of.”
Despite making sure he is taken care of, Baltierra’s main focus will always be his wife. “He will help her get better and will let her know he isn’t going anywhere,” the source said. “Everything will be okay.”

Lowell checked into rehab on Friday, November 17. “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” she shockingly tweeted.
Before Lowell entered rehab, she opened up to Radar about her issues. “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” Lowell said. “On November 17 I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”
One day after bringing Lowell to rehab, Baltierra let loose at a concert. Since then, he has been caring for their 2-year-old daughter.
