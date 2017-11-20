Tyler Baltierra Makes Racial Slur While Drunk After Wife Catelynn Checks Into Rehab

Tyler Baltierra had a booze-fueled night out only one day after his wife Catelynn Lowell entered rehab for depression. The Teen Mom OG dad is coming under fire for making racial slurs over social media while drunk. had a booze-fueled night out only one day after his wifeentered rehab for depression. The Teen Mom OG dad is coming under fire for making racial slurs over social media while drunk.

Just one day later, her husband Baltierra posted videos on Snapchat from a concert. He then said in one of the snaps after the show, "You gotta see the crowd n***a." Baltierra deleted the video soon after.

Fans slammed Baltierra for his behavior while his wife was in rehab. "This dude is a joke," one user tweeted. "Getting drunk while his wife is in treatment. Who has Nova?" Another fired about the racist remark, "That word should never be used no matter what your mental state is. Especially with all the racial tension going on now."

Although Baltierra didn't address the backlash , he did give an update on his wife. "She's doing GREAT & pushing through! We are both so moved by all of the support from you guys. It means to so much!"

Before Lowell entered rehab, she opened up to Radar about her issues . "I'm taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself," Lowell told Radar. "On November 17 I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole."