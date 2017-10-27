Tyler Baltierra’s Dad Caught On Beer Run Despite Battling Substance Abuse Issues thumbnail

Is He Okay?

Tyler Baltierra’s Dad Caught On Beer Run Despite Battling Substance Abuse Issues

'Teen Mom OG' star Butch has struggled with his sobriety through the years.

Tyler Baltierra’s troubled father Butch has been working on staying sober since his 2015 release from prison. After the Teen Mom OG grandpa was spotted on a beer run with his son, is he still maintaining his sobriety?

Tyler was spotted holding one case of Shock Top and one case of Bud Light during a beer run on October 27, 2017.

Butch was not spotted holding beer when the father-and-son left the store.

As Radar readers know, Butch served a four-year prison sentence for larceny, breaking and entering and home invasion. He was released in August 2015.

Butch made strides when he was released, as he celebrated his one-year release from prison on an episode. But soon after the celebration, he found himself in trouble with the law again.

In October 2016, he was locked up in St. Clair County Jail for six days on an unconfirmed offense. He then served 20 days in jail in November 2016 for driving without a license.

On the reunion show, Tyler told Dr. Drew Pinsky that he knows “exactly what’s going on” with his father. “I think he’s using,” he said. “I think he used or relapsed.”

“Don’t you remember sending that text message? ‘I’m sorry to say I know this is bad, but I do love cocaine more than you. I’m sorry,'” Tyler told his father on an episode of Teen Mom OG.

Butch added later in the episode, “I went on a cocaine binge for three or four days,” he revealed. “Tyler said something to me and I said, ‘I love cocaine more than I do you.’ I didn’t mean it, but I was thinking maybe I do.” Do you think Butch relapsed? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

